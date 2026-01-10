Projected Lineups for Kings vs Oilers – 01/10/26

The Los Angeles Kings take on the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
KINGS (18-15-10) at OILERS (22-16-6)
10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, FDSNW
Kings projected lineup
Jeff Malott — Alex Laferriere — Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele — Quinton Byfield — Taylor Ward
Kevin Fiala — Alex Turcotte — Andrei Kuzmenko
Samuel Helenius — Andre Lee
Mikey Anderson — Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin — Cody Ceci
Jacob Moverare
Anton Forsberg
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Cole Guttman, Corey Perry
Injured: Joel Armia (lower body), Anze Kopitar (upper body), Trevor Moore (upper body)
Status report
The Kings did not hold a morning skate Saturday following a 5-1 loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Friday; they are expected once again to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen.
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Kasperi Kapanen
Isaac Howard — Jack Roslovic — Matthew Savoie
Mattias Janmark — Curtis Lazar — Trent Frederic
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Ty Emberson
Spencer Stastney — Alec Regula
Connor Ingram
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Andrew Mangiapane
Injured: Adam Henrique (upper body), Tristan Jarry (lower body), Jake Walman (undisclosed)
Status report
Jarry skated with the Oilers for the first time since being injured during a 3-1 win at the Boston Bruins on Dec. 18; the goalie remains on long-term injured reserve … Regula will enter the lineup. … Edmonton loaned defenseman Riley Stillman to Bakersfield of the American Hockey League on Saturday.
