Projected Lineups for Kings vs Oilers – 01/10/26

The Los Angeles Kings take on the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

KINGS (18-15-10) at OILERS (22-16-6)

10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, FDSNW

Kings projected lineup

Jeff Malott — Alex Laferriere — Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele — Quinton Byfield — Taylor Ward
Kevin Fiala — Alex Turcotte — Andrei Kuzmenko
Samuel Helenius — Andre Lee

Mikey Anderson — Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin — Cody Ceci
Jacob Moverare

Anton Forsberg
Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Cole Guttman, Corey Perry

Injured: Joel Armia (lower body), Anze Kopitar (upper body), Trevor Moore (upper body)

Status report

The Kings did not hold a morning skate Saturday following a 5-1 loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Friday; they are expected once again to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen.

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Kasperi Kapanen
Isaac Howard — Jack Roslovic — Matthew Savoie
Mattias Janmark — Curtis Lazar — Trent Frederic

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Ty Emberson
Spencer Stastney — Alec Regula

Connor Ingram
Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Andrew Mangiapane

Injured: Adam Henrique (upper body), Tristan Jarry (lower body), Jake Walman (undisclosed)

Status report

Jarry skated with the Oilers for the first time since being injured during a 3-1 win at the Boston Bruins on Dec. 18; the goalie remains on long-term injured reserve … Regula will enter the lineup. … Edmonton loaned defenseman Riley Stillman to Bakersfield of the American Hockey League on Saturday.

