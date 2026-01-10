Projected Lineups for Islanders vs Wild – 01/10/26

The New York Islanders take on the Minnesota Wild at Grand Casino Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

ISLANDERS (24-15-5) at WILD (26-11-8)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, MSGSN

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee — Mathew Barzal – Anthony Duclair

Jonathan Drouin — Calum Ritchie — Emil Heineman

Maxim Shabanov — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Simon Holmstrom

Maxim Tsyplakov — Casey Cizikas — Marc Gatcomb

Matthew Schaefer — Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech — Tony DeAngelo

Adam Boqvist — Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

David Rittich

Scratched: Kyle MacLean, Cole McWard

Injured: Bo Horvat (lower body), Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee)

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Danila Yurov — Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson — Ryan Hartman — Matt Boldy

Vladimir Tarasenko – Ben Jones — Vinnie Hinostroza

Marcus Foligno — Nico Sturm — Yakov Trenin

Quinn Hughes — Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin — Jared Spurgeon

Jake Middleton — Daemon Hunt

Filip Gustavsson

Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: Tyler Pitlick, David Jiricek, Matt Kierstad

Injured: Zach Bogosian (lower body), Joel Eriksson Ek (undisclosed)

Status report

The Wild did not conduct a morning skate Saturday. … Eriksson Ek is day to day; the forward was injured during the second period of a 3-2 overtime win at the Seattle Kraken on Thursday. … Jones was recalled from Iowa of the American Hockey League and Bogosian, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

