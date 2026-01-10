Projected Lineups for Islanders vs Wild – 01/10/26

The New York Islanders take on the Minnesota Wild at Grand Casino Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
ISLANDERS (24-15-5) at WILD (26-11-8)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, MSGSN
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee — Mathew Barzal – Anthony Duclair
Jonathan Drouin — Calum Ritchie — Emil Heineman
Maxim Shabanov — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Simon Holmstrom
Maxim Tsyplakov — Casey Cizikas — Marc Gatcomb
Matthew Schaefer — Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech — Tony DeAngelo
Adam Boqvist — Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich
Scratched: Kyle MacLean, Cole McWard
Injured: Bo Horvat (lower body), Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee)
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Danila Yurov — Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson — Ryan Hartman — Matt Boldy
Vladimir Tarasenko – Ben Jones — Vinnie Hinostroza
Marcus Foligno — Nico Sturm — Yakov Trenin
Quinn Hughes — Brock Faber
Jonas Brodin — Jared Spurgeon
Jake Middleton — Daemon Hunt
Filip Gustavsson
Jesper Wallstedt
Scratched: Tyler Pitlick, David Jiricek, Matt Kierstad
Injured: Zach Bogosian (lower body), Joel Eriksson Ek (undisclosed)
Status report
The Wild did not conduct a morning skate Saturday. … Eriksson Ek is day to day; the forward was injured during the second period of a 3-2 overtime win at the Seattle Kraken on Thursday. … Jones was recalled from Iowa of the American Hockey League and Bogosian, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve Saturday.
