Tkachuk Upset, Malkin to Wild, Hiller Hot Seat & More NHL Rumours

In today’s NHL rumour rundown, we look at Brady Tkachuk and some of the other Ottawa Senators voicing their displeasure with the rumours surrounding the team. Elsewhere, the Los Angeles Kings are continuing to lose, and Jim Hiller could be on the hot seat. Finally, we look at Evgeni Malkin and the potential of uniting with fellow Russian superstar Kirill Kaprizov.

Brady Tkachuk Upset After Linus Ullmark Rumours

After a chaotic week in Ottawa, the Senators captain spoke with the media following a morning skate on Jan. 10, and when asked about the recent rumour surrounding the team, stated, “I don’t think anybody’s pretty happy about a narrative being spread like that. I think it’s okay for people to critique our on-ice performance, but when it gets into family, it’s pretty f****** b***s***.”

Multiple other members of the Senators, including Tim Stutzle and David Perron, relayed the same message.

The Senators released a statement following a rumour from an anonymous post on X. There is an ongoing debate as to whether or not it was the right decision, but regardless, they did, and now the players are talking about it to the media.

Ottawa Senators goalie Linus Ullmark (Marc DesRosiers-IMAGN Images)

Ullmark was spotted at the rink with the Senators at multiple points over the past week. Since taking a personal leave, most players would be away from the rink. Some believe this is a good sign as he nears a return, but not all.

On Jan. 9, David Pagnotta joined Jeff Marek on The Sheet and reported that he has heard that Ullmark’s name has been floated around in trade talks.

Kings’ Hiller On Hot Seat?

None of the top Pacific Division teams seems to be doing as well as they had hoped they would be this season, but for the Los Angeles Kings, they could make a change behind the bench to reignite their flame.

Related: NHL Rumors: Bold Nylander Trade, Kadri Move, & Shopping Kotkaniemi

The Kings have won just four games in the past month, sporting a 4-7-3 record in that span, and now sit outside of a playoff spot.

The Kings’ roster is built to win. With all of the talent throughout the roster, this is not how they anticipated their farewell tour for captain Anze Kopitar going.

For much of last season, the Kings were one of the top teams in the Western Conference. Fans are now looking at the slump they are in, pointing out the issues with Hiller’s coaching, and even going as far as to talk about Luc Robataille not having won a series during his tenure.

The way things are going for the Kings is not the direction the franchise is looking to go. Pagnotta noted after the 5-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets, who are in a much worse position, that the loss wouldn’t go over with the LA faithful.

Malkin Could Solidify Wild Centre Depth

After acquiring Quinn Hughes, having players like Kaprizov and Matt Boldy on the wings, and the best goaltending tandem in the league, puts the Wild in a great position. The one hole in the roster is down the middle of the ice, and Malkin could be the solution there.

With the help of former teammate Bill Guerin and Kaprizov, is there a chance Malkin is convinced to go to Minnesota? Nick Kypreos stated on the Real Kyper and Bourne that there is a chance these two could come together before the March 6 deadline.

He has been having a great season, and the Pittsburgh Penguins have been much better than anybody anticipated, but with reports of Malkin being in his final season, he may have to decide between a strong chance at a Stanley Cup or retiring as a Penguin.