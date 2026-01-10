Projected Lineups for Blackhawks vs Predators – 01/10/26

The Chicago Blackhawks take on the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLACKHAWKS (18-19-7) at PREDATORS (20-19-4)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, CHSN
Blackhawks projected lineup
Tyler Bertuzzi — Ryan Greene — Andre Burakovsky
Connor Bedard — Oliver Moore — Nick Lardis
Ryan Donato — Jason Dickinson — Ilya Mikheyev
Teuvo Teravainen — Colton Dach — Nick Foligno
Alex Vlasic — Connor Murphy
Wyatt Kaiser — Artyom Levshunov
Kevin Korchinski — Matt Grzelcyk
Stanislav Berezhnoy
Drew Commesso
Scratched: Sam Lafferty, Landon Slaggert
Injured: Frank Nazar (face), Spencer Knight (illness), Arvid Soderblom (illness), Louis Crevier (illness)
Status report
The Blackhawks’ lineup may involve game-time decisions because of an illness affecting the team; Mikheyev, goalies Knight and Soderblom and Crevier, a defenseman, each missed a 5-1 loss to the Washington Capitals on Friday because of illness. … Berezhnoy was recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League on Saturday.
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Steven Stamkos
Michael Bunting — Erik Haula — Luke Evangelista
Reid Schaefer — Michael McCarron — Cole Smith
Tyson Jost — Fedor Svechkov – Matthew Wood
Roman Josi — Nick Perbix
Brady Skjei — Adam Wilsby
Nicolas Hague — Nick Blankenburg
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Justin Barron
Injured: Jonathan Marchessault (lower body), Ozzy Wiesblatt (upper body)
Status report
Marchessault, a center, will miss his 11th consecutive game.
