Projected Lineups for Blackhawks vs Predators – 01/10/26

The Chicago Blackhawks take on the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLACKHAWKS (18-19-7) at PREDATORS (20-19-4)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, CHSN

Blackhawks projected lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi — Ryan Greene — Andre Burakovsky

Connor Bedard — Oliver Moore — Nick Lardis

Ryan Donato — Jason Dickinson — Ilya Mikheyev

Teuvo Teravainen — Colton Dach — Nick Foligno

Alex Vlasic — Connor Murphy

Wyatt Kaiser — Artyom Levshunov

Kevin Korchinski — Matt Grzelcyk

Stanislav Berezhnoy

Drew Commesso

Scratched: Sam Lafferty, Landon Slaggert

Injured: Frank Nazar (face), Spencer Knight (illness), Arvid Soderblom (illness), Louis Crevier (illness)

Status report

The Blackhawks’ lineup may involve game-time decisions because of an illness affecting the team; Mikheyev, goalies Knight and Soderblom and Crevier, a defenseman, each missed a 5-1 loss to the Washington Capitals on Friday because of illness. … Berezhnoy was recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League on Saturday.

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Steven Stamkos

Michael Bunting — Erik Haula — Luke Evangelista

Reid Schaefer — Michael McCarron — Cole Smith

Tyson Jost — Fedor Svechkov – Matthew Wood

Roman Josi — Nick Perbix

Brady Skjei — Adam Wilsby

Nicolas Hague — Nick Blankenburg

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Justin Barron

Injured: Jonathan Marchessault (lower body), Ozzy Wiesblatt (upper body)

Status report

Marchessault, a center, will miss his 11th consecutive game.

