Capitals Even Season Series With 5-1 Win Over Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks and the Washington Capitals faced off for the second time in six days and for the final time of the regular season. The Capitals were in a bit of a skid, having won one of four games since the New Year. Meanwhile, the Blackhawks were undefeated since the New Year, winning four straight.

Both teams were missing players in this matchup. Tom Wilson was placed on injured reserve for the Capitals. But the Blackhawks were missing four players: Spencer Knight, Arvid Soderblom, Louis Crevier, and Ilya Mikheyev due to illness. However, Connor Bedard returned to their lineup after being out since Dec. 12 with a shoulder injury.

The Blackhawks defeated the Capitals 3-2 in a shootout on Jan. 3, but the Capitals got even in a 5-1 win in Chicago.

Game Recap

There wasn’t a shot on goal by either team to start the first period, until over five minutes in when Anthony Beauvillier made it 1-0 for the Capitals with the first shot on goal. Justin Sourdif got a slashing penalty, and then Martin Fehérváry got a delay of game penalty, giving the Blackhawks a 5-on-3. The Blackhawks had a couple of decent looks, but were unable to score. Connor McMichael made it 2-0, Capitals, and then with a minute remaining in the period, Ethen Frank made it 3-0 against goaltender Drew Commesso. Shots were 10-6, Chicago.

It seemed like the Capitals spent more time in the Blackhawks’ defensive zone to start the second period, and Ryan Greene took a hooking penalty, which the Hawks killed off. Then, Brandon Duhaime took a cross-checking penalty. With three seconds left on the Blackhawks’ power play, Oliver Moore made it 3-1, Chicago. The goal seemed to give them momentum, but the Caps responded with a Sourdif goal, 4-1. Nick Lardis took a roughing penalty, which the Blackhawks killed off again. Despite a strong penalty kill by Chicago, the Capitals had the answers. Shots were 10-6, Washington.

Bedard had a great chance stopped by goaltender Logan Thompson early in the third period, and that seemed to be how the Blackhawks night went, as Thompson had a strong night, and the Caps third period went their way. They survived a Nic Dowd tripping penalty, and Alex Oveckin extended the Capitals lead to 5-1. Landon Slaggert took a tripping penalty with less than two minutes left. Capitals didn’t convert, but they won 5-1. Shots were tied 8-8 in the third period, and were tied 24-24 for the game.

What’s Next?

The Blackhawks will continue on their second half of a back-to-back, as they head to Nashville to face the Nashville Predators on Jan. 10. Meanwhile, the Capitals (and their mentors) will also head to Nashville to face the Predators on Jan. 11.