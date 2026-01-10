Jets Dominate Kings in 5-1 Win

The Los Angeles Kings kicked off their weekend road trip to Canada on Friday with the first of two games, opening their visit in Winnipeg to face the Jets. It was a battle between the two teams searching for consistency and a win, with Darcy Kuemper between the pipes for the Kings and Eric Comrie getting the start for the home team. Heading into tonight’s matchup, the Jets sat at the bottom of the league with 37 points (16-22-5), and the Kings ranked 20th overall with 46 points and a record of 18-15-10.

Jets Lead 2-0

The opening frame was a disaster for the Kings. Two minutes into the play and the Jets managed to strike first, sending Los Angeles into a scramble. Vladislav Namestnikov tipped home a goal past the goaltender’s net, setting the tone of a rough start for the Kings. Then, with the clock winding down, Cole Koepke fired a blistering slap shot that stunned the arena, sending the Kings into the locker room trailing 2-0.

Kings Trail 5-1

As if the first period hadn’t been difficult enough for the Kings, Jonathan Toews scored on a wrist shot in his hometown to extend the Jets’ lead to three. It was becoming increasingly clear that it was not Los Angeles’ night.

Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele is congratulated by forward Gabriel Vilardi for scoring against the Los Angeles Kings (Terrence Lee-Imagn Images)

Midway through the period, Quinton Byfield got the Kings on the board, but Mark Scheifele wasted no time responding, pushing Winnipeg back to a 4–1 lead. To cap off a frustrating night for Los Angeles, Scheifele struck again with 43 seconds remaining in the game, recording his second goal of the night.

Kings Need to Step Up

Throughout 60 minutes of hockey, the Jets controlled the puck with precision and dominated the ice. The Kings appeared unfocused and out of sync all night. They struggled to find consistency and failed to establish any steady rhythm throughout the match. The Kings were beaten 5–1 by the Jets and will travel to Edmonton for their next matchup on Saturday. The Jets, meanwhile, will stay at home to face the New Jersey Devils on Sunday.