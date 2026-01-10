Projected Lineup for Kraken vs Hurricanes – 01/10/26

The Seattle Kraken take on the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

KRAKEN (20-14-8) at HURRICANES (27-14-3)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, KHN/Prime, KING 5, KONG

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann — Matty Beniers — Kaapo Kakko

Jaden Schwartz — Frederick Gaudreau — Eeli Tolvanen

Berkly Catton — Shane Wright — Ryan Winterton

Tye Kartye — Ben Meyers — Jacob Melanson

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson

Ryan Lindgren — Cale Fleury

Ryker Evans — Jamie Oleksiak

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Josh Mahura, Oscar Fisker Molgaard, Chandler Stephenson

Injured: Matt Murray (lower body), Brandon Montour (upper body), Jordan Eberle (upper body)

Status report

Eberle, a forward, and Schwartz each will be a game-time decision; Eberle missed a 3-2 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild on Thursday and Schwartz has missed 19 games with a lower-body injury. … Stephenson, a center, is away from the team tending to a family matter in Seattle.

Latest for THW:

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Nikolaj Ehlers

Taylor Hall — Logan Stankoven — Jackson Blake

Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Seth Jarvis

William Carrier — Mark Jankowski — Eric Robinson

Jaccob Slavin — Jalen Chatfield

K’Andre Miller — Sean Walker

Shayne Gostisbehere – Alexander Nikishin

Brandon Bussi

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Mike Reilly, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Alexander Nikishin

Injured: Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body), Noah Philp (concussion)

Status report

Slavin will return after missing 10 games with an upper-body injury; he missed 29 games earlier this season with a lower-body injury. … The Hurricanes reassigned defenseman Joel Nystrom to Chicago of the American Hockey League on Friday.

Latest for THW: