Projected Lineup for Kraken vs Hurricanes – 01/10/26

The Seattle Kraken take on the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
KRAKEN (20-14-8) at HURRICANES (27-14-3)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, KHN/Prime, KING 5, KONG
Kraken projected lineup
Jared McCann — Matty Beniers — Kaapo Kakko
Jaden Schwartz — Frederick Gaudreau — Eeli Tolvanen
Berkly Catton — Shane Wright — Ryan Winterton
Tye Kartye — Ben Meyers — Jacob Melanson
Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson
Ryan Lindgren — Cale Fleury
Ryker Evans — Jamie Oleksiak
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Josh Mahura, Oscar Fisker Molgaard, Chandler Stephenson
Injured: Matt Murray (lower body), Brandon Montour (upper body), Jordan Eberle (upper body)
Status report
Eberle, a forward, and Schwartz each will be a game-time decision; Eberle missed a 3-2 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild on Thursday and Schwartz has missed 19 games with a lower-body injury. … Stephenson, a center, is away from the team tending to a family matter in Seattle.
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Nikolaj Ehlers
Taylor Hall — Logan Stankoven — Jackson Blake
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Seth Jarvis
William Carrier — Mark Jankowski — Eric Robinson
Jaccob Slavin — Jalen Chatfield
K’Andre Miller — Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere – Alexander Nikishin
Brandon Bussi
Frederik Andersen
Scratched: Mike Reilly, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Alexander Nikishin
Injured: Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body), Noah Philp (concussion)
Status report
Slavin will return after missing 10 games with an upper-body injury; he missed 29 games earlier this season with a lower-body injury. … The Hurricanes reassigned defenseman Joel Nystrom to Chicago of the American Hockey League on Friday.
