NHL Rumors: Bold Nylander Trade, Kadri Move, & Shopping Kotkaniemi

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the rumor mill kicked into a higher gear this week, with Elliotte Friedman highlighting several situations that could force teams into difficult, franchise-shaping decisions before the Olympic roster freeze. From New Jersey’s internal discussions to trade chatter involving Andrew Mangiapane, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, William Nylander, and Nazem Kadri.

Devils Facing Tough Internal Decisions

Friedman suggested on Friday’s episode of 32 Thoughts that the New Jersey Devils are nearing a point where difficult internal decisions may be unavoidable. The team hasn’t looked like itself for weeks, and around the league, there’s a growing belief that the slide began once the Devils’ interest in Quinn Hughes became public.

Before that storyline leaked, New Jersey was dealing with injuries and still winning games. Since then, the momentum has disappeared, including an embarrassing 9-0 loss. What was once a confident, structured team now looks like a group waiting for something to change.

Related: 3 Takeaways From the Oilers’ 4-3 Comeback Win Against Jets

League chatter suggests the failed Hughes pursuit did more damage internally than expected. The result has been an organization forced to ask uncomfortable questions: How did they get here? Why did things unravel so quickly? And what needs to change to get them back on track?

Head coach Sheldon Keefe recently addressed his job security, acknowledging it’s “out of my hands.” His comment that the Devils need to “become a real hockey team” raised eyebrows.

Maple Leafs Momentum Fuels Nylander Speculation

In Toronto, a red-hot stretch has revived playoff hopes and, with it, renewed speculation around William Nylander. The Maple Leafs have gone on a run recently, pulling within a point of a wild-card spot despite playing most of that stretch without Nylander.

Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander (John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images)

On Real Kyper and Bourne, Sportsnet’s Nick Kypreos floated a bold idea: a trade sending Nylander to Seattle in exchange for Brandon Montour and Jamie Oleksiak. While such a blockbuster seems unlikely during the season, it highlights Toronto’s ongoing desire to reshape its blue line.

He was also asked whether he would trade Nylander straight up to the New York Rangers for Adam Fox, and he said he would not.

Jets Eye Mangiapane As Pressure Mounts

Trade chatter around Andrew Mangiapane is also picking up steam. Friedman noted that Winnipeg’s recent struggles have prompted serious internal discussions, particularly after a blown lead against Edmonton extended the Jets’ losing streak on Thursday night.

Mangiapane has found himself in and out (mostly out) of the lineup, and multiple teams—including Winnipeg and San Jose (and now Carolina)—are believed to be exploring the possibility of a deal. The sense around the league is that a trade is possible; the question is when and how it comes together, especially with roster deadlines approaching.

Kadri Trade Talk Quietly Heating Up

Nazem Kadri’s name is once again circulating in trade conversations. Speaking on Insider Trading, TSN’s Darren Dreger notes that Kadri is happy in Calgary but would listen if presented with an opportunity to join a legitimate Stanley Cup contender. He wants to win another Stanley Cup.

With three years remaining on his deal, a $7 million cap hit, and a 13-team no-trade list, a move wouldn’t be simple. Still, Kadri’s playoff pedigree, physical edge, and scoring ability make him an attractive option for teams looking to gear up for a deep run.

Kotkaniemi A Name To Watch In Carolina

Another player drawing attention is Carolina’s Jesperi Kotkaniemi. Friedman reported that the Hurricanes recognize he may need a fresh start and are listening to offers.

Centers remain difficult to acquire, and Kotkaniemi’s age and manageable $4.82 million cap hit add to his appeal. With Carolina firmly in win-now mode, any move would need to deliver immediate value—or an asset that can be quickly flipped to help them contend.