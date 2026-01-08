Projected Lineups for Islanders vs Predators – 01/08/26

The New York Islanders take on the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
ISLANDERS (24-15-4) at PREDATORS (19-19-4)
8 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee — Mathew Barzal – Emil Heineman
Jonathan Drouin — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Simon Holmstrom
Maxim Shabanov — Casey Cizikas — Anthony Duclair
Kyle MacLean — Calum Ritchie — Marc Gatcomb
Matthew Schaefer — Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech — Tony DeAngelo
Cole McWard — Scott Mayfield
David Rittich
Ilya Sorokin
Scratched: Maxim Tsyplakov, Adam Boqvist
Injured: Bo Horvat (lower body), Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee)
Status report
Horvat will miss his third straight game; the center did not travel with the Islanders but could rejoin the team at some point during their seven-game road trip, which concludes at the Seattle Kraken on Jan. 21.
Latest for THW:
- Islanders Riding High Into Challenging 13-Day Road Trip
- NHL Morning Recap – January 7, 2026
- Duclair’s Hat Trick Propels Islanders to 9-0 Victory Over Devils
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Luke Evangelista
Michael Bunting — Erik Haula — Steven Stamkos
Reid Schaefer — Michael McCarron — Cole Smith
Tyson Jost — Fedor Svechkov
Roman Josi — Nick Perbix
Brady Skjei — Adam Wilsby
Nicolas Hague — Nick Blankenburg
Justin Barron
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Matthew Wood
Injured: Zachary L’Heureux (lower body), Jonathan Marchessault (lower body), Ozzy Wiesblatt (upper body)
Status report
The Predators, who held an optional morning skate Thursday, could dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen, coach Andrew Brunette said.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Morning Recap – January 7, 2026
- McDavid’s Hat Trick Leads Oilers to 6-2 Victory Over Predators
- Projected Lineups for Predators vs Oilers – 1/6/26