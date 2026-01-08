Projected Lineups for Islanders vs Predators – 01/08/26

The New York Islanders take on the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

ISLANDERS (24-15-4) at PREDATORS (19-19-4)

8 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee — Mathew Barzal – Emil Heineman

Jonathan Drouin — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Simon Holmstrom

Maxim Shabanov — Casey Cizikas — Anthony Duclair

Kyle MacLean — Calum Ritchie — Marc Gatcomb

Matthew Schaefer — Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech — Tony DeAngelo

Cole McWard — Scott Mayfield

David Rittich

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Maxim Tsyplakov, Adam Boqvist

Injured: Bo Horvat (lower body), Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee)

Status report

Horvat will miss his third straight game; the center did not travel with the Islanders but could rejoin the team at some point during their seven-game road trip, which concludes at the Seattle Kraken on Jan. 21.

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Luke Evangelista

Michael Bunting — Erik Haula — Steven Stamkos

Reid Schaefer — Michael McCarron — Cole Smith

Tyson Jost — Fedor Svechkov

Roman Josi — Nick Perbix

Brady Skjei — Adam Wilsby

Nicolas Hague — Nick Blankenburg

Justin Barron

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Matthew Wood

Injured: Zachary L’Heureux (lower body), Jonathan Marchessault (lower body), Ozzy Wiesblatt (upper body)

Status report

The Predators, who held an optional morning skate Thursday, could dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen, coach Andrew Brunette said.

