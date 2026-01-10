Oilers Prospect Josh Samanski Named to Germany’s Olympic Roster

Of the 134 NHL players that will be competing at the 2026 Olympics in Milan-Cortina, Italy, only two are members of the Edmonton Oilers: centres Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid.

On one hand, it’s disappointing that so few Edmonton players are going to the Winter Games, but (as previously opined) it’s also not such a bad thing. Considering the number of games that this team has played over the last few years, there are a lot of Oilers who would benefit from a break – especially while some of the top Stanley Cup contenders will have nearly half the players on their roster destroying one another overseas in the battle for a gold medal.

There will be another member of the Oilers organization on the ice in Italy, however. On Wednesday (Jan. 7), it was announced that Bakersfield Condors centre Josh Samanski has been named to Germany’s men’s hockey roster for the 2026 Winter Games. In this case, Samanski’s Olympic participation is a very good thing for the Oilers.

Samanski Is Playing Great in the AHL

This is Samanski’s first season in the American Hockey League (AHL). He signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Oilers last April, after spending most of the past four seasons with the Straubing Tigers of the Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL). Samanski had played in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Owen Sound Attack in 2019-20, but went undrafted to the NHL.

Thus far, Samanski is performing quite well with Edmonton’s AHL affiliate. The 23-year-old has been in the lineup for all 33 of Bakersfield’s games, totalling six goals, 20 assists, and 36 penalty minutes, while compiling a plus/minus rating of plus-7. He’s averaging more than one point per game over the last 20 contests, with five goals and 16 assists in that span.

Samanski’s prowess was on full display with the Condors in a 5-4 overtime victory over the Coachella Valley Firebirds on Dec. 19, when he factored on all of his team’s goals in regulation, scoring twice and recording two assists. Just before that, Samanski had a six-game point streak from Nov. 22 to Dec. 10.

Samanski Has Yet to Play in the NHL

Beginning with his strong showing during the NHL preseason, Samanski has been so impressive over the last few months that there are calls for him to get a shot with the Oilers. Many forwards are in the mix between Bakersfield and Edmonton, however, and when they’ve needed to recall one this season, the Oilers have opted for the likes of Max Jones, Isaac Howard and Quinn Hutson, rather than Samanski.

Josh Samanski, Edmonton Oilers (Perry Nelson-Imagn Images)

With that in mind, the Winter Games will provide Samanski with a chance to experience elite competition far exceeding that of the NHL regular season, much less the AHL. Even playing just a handful of games on sport’s biggest stage will be invaluable for the development of the 6-foot-2 centre.

Best of all for the Oilers, this comes at no cost to them. Samanski is gaining incredible experience without the Oilers even having to play him in a single game. Furthermore, he doesn’t have the tread on his tires that so many NHL veterans do. Those two weeks in Italy are not going to be a drain on Samanski’s battery, so even if the Oilers do recall him later this season, he’ll be functioning at 100%.

Samanski Will Play With Draisaitl in Italy

There’s another upside of Samanski being named to Team Germany: he’ll get to be teammates with one of the two Olympian Oilers, Draisaitl.

Draisaitl, as no hockey fan needs to be told, is one of the best players on the planet, and at age 30 has already put together a storied NHL career, with more than 1,000 regular-season points, a Hart Memorial Trophy, Art Ross Trophy, Ted Lindsay Award, and two runs to the Stanley Cup Final.

Whether the two members of the Oilers organization will be on the ice at the same time much during Germany’s games remains to be seen, but there’s a lot that Samanski can soak up just from being around Draisaitl, who is likely to serve as team captain.

Samanski and Draisaitl will be going for gold together in Milan-Cortina. One day, before long, they may be chasing the Cup together in Edmonton.