5 Kings Players Book Tickets to Olympics in Milan

It has been over a decade since we last saw a true “best-on-best” Olympic tournament featuring active NHL players. The wait since Sochi 2014 has felt interminable for fans and players alike, but the road to Milan 2026 is finally paved. For the Los Angeles Kings, that road is well-traveled.

Five players from the Kings’ locker room have been tapped to represent their nations in Italy. It is a testament to the veteran depth and international pedigree assembled in Los Angeles. However, as is the nature of Olympic roster reveals, the selections have brought a mix of validation, pride, and—in one specific case—significant debate.

The Canadian Conundrum: Heritage vs. Youth

The headline grabber here, without question, is Drew Doughty. The 36-year-old defenseman is heading to his third Olympic Games, aiming to add to the gold medals he secured in Vancouver (2010) and Sochi (2014). Hockey Canada has clearly prioritized championship pedigree and locker room stability over raw, youthful production.

Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty looks on after scoring an empty net goal against the Winnipeg Jets (Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images)

That decision hasn’t landed without turbulence. There is a vocal camp of analysts who view Doughty’s inclusion as a legacy pick rather than a merit-based one. The argument is straightforward: Doughty is no longer the minute-munching Norris Trophy contender he once was. Critics point to the exclusion of dynamic offensive defenseman Evan Bouchard of the Edmonton Oilers, or even the 18-year-old Islanders sensation Matthew Schaefer, as evidence that Canada played it too safe.

Related – 3 Canadian Defencemen Have Been Snubbed From Making the Olympic Roster

When you leave off the reigning Conn Smythe winner, Sam Bennett, and future Hall of Famers like Steven Stamkos and John Tavares, every roster spot is scrutinized under a microscope. Doughty’s selection signals that Canada values the intangible “know-how” of winning gold over the high-ceiling potential of the next generation. Whether that conservative approach pays off on the big ice in Milan remains the tournament’s biggest question mark.

Stability in the Crease

While the blue line selection sparked debate, Darcy Kuemper’s inclusion in Canada’s goaltending trio feels entirely earned. Coming off a 2024-25 campaign where he was a finalist for the Vezina Trophy, Kuemper has proven he can handle the workload.

Darcy Kuemper, Los Angeles Kings (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

He has maintained solid form in the current season, posting a .905 save percentage and a goals-against average of 2.50. In a tournament where one bad goal can end a medal hope, Kuemper offers a calm, technically sound presence. He isn’t flashy, but he stops the pucks he’s supposed to stop, and for a Canadian team loaded with offensive firepower, that is exactly what the doctor ordered.

The European Locks

On the other side of the bracket, the Kings’ European contingent was far less surprising, though no less impactful.

Adrian Kempe (Sweden) and Kevin Fiala (Switzerland) were essentially locked into their respective rosters months ago. Both were named to their nations’ initial “top-six” groups over the summer. Kempe is expected to be a primary engine for the Tre Kronor offense. His blend of speed and physicality fits the international game perfectly, providing Sweden with a two-way threat who can transition the puck instantly.

Related – Guide to the 2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Tournament

Fiala holds a similar weight for the Swiss. As that program continues to bridge the gap with bigger hockey nations, it relies heavily on their NHL stars to do the heavy lifting. Fiala’s creativity will be central to any upset bid Switzerland mounts.

The Specialist: Joel Armia

Perhaps the most intriguing selection is Joel Armia for Team Finland. Armia isn’t going to Milan to score hat tricks; he is going there to shut down the players who do.

Joel Armia, Los Angeles Kings (Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images)

Armia has carved out a niche as one of the NHL’s premier penalty killers. He leads the league with four shorthanded goals this season, a stat that speaks to his ability to read passing lanes and create chaos for opposing power plays. The Finnish national team has traditionally thrived on structure, discipline, and frustrating opponents into mistakes. Armia is the embodiment of that philosophy. His selection is a nod to the fact that in a short tournament, special teams often decide the color of the medal.

The Verdict

For the Kings organization, sending five players to Milan is a significant badge of honor. It highlights a roster built on experienced professionals who are trusted by the highest authorities in the game.

The controversy surrounding Doughty’s selection will likely persist until the puck drops. If Canada stumbles, the calls for younger legs like Bouchard will be deafening. But if Doughty stabilizes a high-pressure blue line and helps Canada return to the top of the podium, the decision will be viewed as a masterclass in roster construction.

AI tools were used to support the creation or distribution of this content, however, it has been carefully edited and fact-checked by a member of The Hockey Writers editorial team. For more information on our use of AI, please visit our Editorial Standards page.