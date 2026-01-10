Alexandre Texier Forcing the Canadiens’ Hand With Strong Game

Opportunity in the NHL is a fragile thing. For some players, it comes once and disappears just as quickly. For others, it arrives unexpectedly, in the middle of a season, when injuries and circumstances open a door that seemed firmly shut. Alexandre Texier belongs in the second category. Written off by one organization early in the season, Texier has quietly turned a short-term contract with the Montreal Canadiens into a meaningful audition, and possibly much more.

A Fresh Start Born From Necessity

Texier’s 2025–26 season did not begin in Montreal. He started with the St. Louis Blues. That opportunity did not last very long. In eight games with the Blues, Texier recorded just one assist and struggled to find a consistent role in the lineup. Before the season could gain any momentum, his contract was terminated, leaving the 26-year-old forward without a team and with his NHL future suddenly uncertain. That’s when Montreal entered the picture.

With the Canadiens ravaged by injuries, Kirby Dach, Alex Newhook, Kaiden Guhle and Patrik Laine all sidelined, Kent Hughes and management found themselves in need of NHL-ready bodies. They didn’t need a long-term solution, just someone who could step in, keep the lineup afloat, and ideally provide a spark. Texier, signed for $1 million to finish the season, fit that description perfectly.

Dec 16, 2025; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadians forward Alexandre Texier (85) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Philadelphia Flyers during the first period at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

At the time, the signing barely moved the needle. It was viewed as a depth move, insurance more than anything else. Few expected Texier to become anything more than a temporary plug while Montreal waited for its injured players to return.

Texier Capitalizing on Every Chance

From the moment he stepped onto the ice in a Canadiens jersey, Texier played like someone who understood exactly how narrow his window was. He didn’t try to reinvent his game; instead, he leaned into what had always been his strength: offensive instincts, creativity, and confidence with the puck.

His arrival truly entered the public consciousness during a shootout against the Toronto Maple Leafs. With the game on the line, Texier pulled off a stunning one-handed move to beat the goaltender and secure the win for Montreal. It wasn’t just a highlight-reel goal; it was a statement. Texier announced himself as a player who could deliver in pressure moments.

What followed was an organic rise through the lineup. Texier started in the bottom six, as expected, but his play quickly demanded more responsibility. His vision, puck protection, and ability to make plays at speed stood out on a team starving for offense. Before long, head coach Martin St. Louis rewarded him with an opportunity few would have predicted weeks earlier, a spot alongside Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield on the first line.

The offensive skillset was never the question with Texier. In 22 games with Montreal, he has recorded four goals and seven assists for 11 points, solid production considering his late arrival and constant line shuffling. More importantly, he hasn’t looked out of place in any role he’s been given. Whether driving play in the top six or providing energy lower in the lineup, Texier has been effective.

Complicating Decisions for the Canadiens

Texier’s emergence couldn’t have come at a more interesting time. Dach is expected back soon. Laine should return at some point. Newhook will follow later in the season. As the Canadiens gradually get healthier, roster decisions that once seemed simple are becoming far more complicated. Let’s not forget Jake Evans, who got injured a bit later.

Early on, Texier looked like the obvious odd man out when everyone returned. That assumption no longer holds. His play has forced Montreal to pause and reconsider. There are easy candidates to scratch or reassign. Owen Beck, Joe Veleno, and Sammy Blais are logical names to take out when the lineup tightens. But who is the fourth forward to come out when the Canadiens are finally healthy?

That question was supposed to have a simple answer. Texier was supposed to be that guy. Instead, he’s made a compelling case to stay. His offensive creativity and ability to slide up and down the lineup give the coaching staff options, something that has been in short supply for much of the season. Texier hasn’t just survived this stretch; he’s actively reshaped the conversation around Montreal’s forward group.

Texier arrived in Montreal as a stopgap, a temporary solution to an injury crisis. Less than two months later, he’s become one of the more intriguing stories on the roster. In a league where second chances are rare and patience is limited, Texier has maximized every shift, every opportunity, and every ounce of trust given to him.