Projected Lineups for Rangers vs Bruins – 01/10/26

The New York Rangers take on the Boston Bruins at TD Garden tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
RANGERS (20-19-6) at BRUINS (23-19-2)
1 p.m. ET; ABC, SNP, SNO, SNE
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin — Mika Zibanejad — Will Cuylle
J.T. Miller — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere
Gabe Perreault — Jonny Brodzinski — Taylor Raddysh
Anton Blidh — Sam Carrick — Matt Rempe
Vladislav Gavrikov — Braden Schneider
Carson Soucy — Will Borgen
Matthew Robertson — Scott Morrow
Jonathan Quick
Spencer Martin
Scratched: Justin Dowling, Urho Vaakanainen
Injured: Igor Shesterkin (lower body), Adam Fox (lower body), Adam Edstrom (lower body), Conor Sheary (lower body), Noah Laba (upper body)
Status report:
Quick allowed four goals on 16 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday.
Bruins projected lineup
Marat Khusnutdinov — Elias Lindholm — David Pastrnak
Casey Mittelstadt — Pavel Zacha — Viktor Arvidsson
Alex Steeves — Fraser Minten — Morgan Geekie
Tanner Jeannot — Sean Kuraly — Mark Kastelic
Jonathan Aspirot — Charlie McAvoy
Nikita Zadorov — Henri Jokiharju
Mason Lohrei — Andrew Peeke
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Jeffrey Viel, Michael Eyssimont, Vladislav Kolyachonok
Injured: Hampus Lindholm (injured reserve), Jordan Harris (ankle)
Status report
Hampus Lindholm is eligible to come off injured reserve Sunday; the defenseman skated Friday and remains day to day.
