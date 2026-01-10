Projected Lineups for Rangers vs Bruins – 01/10/26

by

The New York Rangers take on the Boston Bruins at TD Garden tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

RANGERS (20-19-6) at BRUINS (23-19-2)

1 p.m. ET; ABC, SNP, SNO, SNE

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin — Mika Zibanejad — Will Cuylle
J.T. Miller — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere
Gabe Perreault — Jonny Brodzinski — Taylor Raddysh
Anton Blidh — Sam Carrick — Matt Rempe

Vladislav Gavrikov — Braden Schneider
Carson Soucy — Will Borgen
Matthew Robertson — Scott Morrow

Jonathan Quick
Spencer Martin

Scratched: Justin Dowling, Urho Vaakanainen

Injured: Igor Shesterkin (lower body), Adam Fox (lower body), Adam Edstrom (lower body), Conor Sheary (lower body), Noah Laba (upper body)

Status report:

Quick allowed four goals on 16 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday.

Latest for THW:

Bruins projected lineup

Marat Khusnutdinov — Elias Lindholm — David Pastrnak
Casey Mittelstadt — Pavel Zacha — Viktor Arvidsson
Alex Steeves — Fraser Minten — Morgan Geekie
Tanner Jeannot — Sean Kuraly — Mark Kastelic

Jonathan Aspirot — Charlie McAvoy
Nikita Zadorov — Henri Jokiharju
Mason Lohrei — Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Jeffrey Viel, Michael Eyssimont, Vladislav Kolyachonok

Injured: Hampus Lindholm (injured reserve), Jordan Harris (ankle)

Status report

Hampus Lindholm is eligible to come off injured reserve Sunday; the defenseman skated Friday and remains day to day.

Latest for THW:

Substack Subscribe to the THW Daily and never miss the best of The Hockey Writers Banner