Projected Lineups for Flames vs Bruins – 1/8/26

The Calgary Flames take on the Boston Bruins tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLAMES (18-21-4) at BRUINS (22-19-2)

7 p.m. ET; NESN, SNO, SN1

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau — Nazem Kadri — Adam Klapka
Blake Coleman — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato
Yegor Sharangovich – Connor Zary — Joel Farabee
Ryan Lomberg — Morgan Frost — William Stromgren

Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson
Yan Kuznetsov — Mackenzie Weegar
Joel Hanley — Hunter Brzustewicz

Devin Cooley
Dustin Wolf

Scratched: Brayden Pachpal, Zayne Parekh, Justin Kirkland

Injured: Jake Bean (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body), Martin Pospisil (undisclosed), John Beecher (upper body)

Status report

Beecher, a forward, is week to week. 

Bruins projected lineup

Marat Khusnutdinov — Elias Lindholm — David Pastrnak
Casey Mittelstadt — Pavel Zacha — Viktor Arvidsson
Alex Steeves — Fraser Minten — Morgan Geekie
Tanner Jeannot — Sean Kuraly — Mark Kastelic

Jonathan Aspirot — Charlie McAvoy
Nikita Zadorov — Henri Jokiharju
Mason Lohrei — Andrew Peeke

Joonas Korpisalo
Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Jeffrey Viel, Michael Eyssimont, Vladislav Kolyachonok

Injured: Hampus Lindholm (undisclosed), Jordan Harris (ankle)

Status report:

Lindholm, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve Tuesday. … Korpisalo will make his first start since Dec. 27.

