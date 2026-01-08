Projected Lineups for Flames vs Bruins – 1/8/26

The Calgary Flames take on the Boston Bruins tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
FLAMES (18-21-4) at BRUINS (22-19-2)
7 p.m. ET; NESN, SNO, SN1
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau — Nazem Kadri — Adam Klapka
Blake Coleman — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato
Yegor Sharangovich – Connor Zary — Joel Farabee
Ryan Lomberg — Morgan Frost — William Stromgren
Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson
Yan Kuznetsov — Mackenzie Weegar
Joel Hanley — Hunter Brzustewicz
Devin Cooley
Dustin Wolf
Scratched: Brayden Pachpal, Zayne Parekh, Justin Kirkland
Injured: Jake Bean (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body), Martin Pospisil (undisclosed), John Beecher (upper body)
Status report
Beecher, a forward, is week to week.
Bruins projected lineup
Marat Khusnutdinov — Elias Lindholm — David Pastrnak
Casey Mittelstadt — Pavel Zacha — Viktor Arvidsson
Alex Steeves — Fraser Minten — Morgan Geekie
Tanner Jeannot — Sean Kuraly — Mark Kastelic
Jonathan Aspirot — Charlie McAvoy
Nikita Zadorov — Henri Jokiharju
Mason Lohrei — Andrew Peeke
Joonas Korpisalo
Jeremy Swayman
Scratched: Jeffrey Viel, Michael Eyssimont, Vladislav Kolyachonok
Injured: Hampus Lindholm (undisclosed), Jordan Harris (ankle)
Status report:
Lindholm, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve Tuesday. … Korpisalo will make his first start since Dec. 27.
