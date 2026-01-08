Projected Lineups for Flames vs Bruins – 1/8/26

The Calgary Flames take on the Boston Bruins tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLAMES (18-21-4) at BRUINS (22-19-2)

7 p.m. ET; NESN, SNO, SN1

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau — Nazem Kadri — Adam Klapka

Blake Coleman — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich – Connor Zary — Joel Farabee

Ryan Lomberg — Morgan Frost — William Stromgren

Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson

Yan Kuznetsov — Mackenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley — Hunter Brzustewicz

Devin Cooley

Dustin Wolf

Scratched: Brayden Pachpal, Zayne Parekh, Justin Kirkland

Injured: Jake Bean (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body), Martin Pospisil (undisclosed), John Beecher (upper body)

Status report

Beecher, a forward, is week to week.

Bruins projected lineup

Marat Khusnutdinov — Elias Lindholm — David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt — Pavel Zacha — Viktor Arvidsson

Alex Steeves — Fraser Minten — Morgan Geekie

Tanner Jeannot — Sean Kuraly — Mark Kastelic

Jonathan Aspirot — Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov — Henri Jokiharju

Mason Lohrei — Andrew Peeke

Joonas Korpisalo

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Jeffrey Viel, Michael Eyssimont, Vladislav Kolyachonok

Injured: Hampus Lindholm (undisclosed), Jordan Harris (ankle)

Status report:

Lindholm, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve Tuesday. … Korpisalo will make his first start since Dec. 27.

