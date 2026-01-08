How the Dvorak & Wennberg Extensions Affect Zacha’s Next Contract With the Bruins

There will be a time when the Boston Bruins have to make a decision. Second-line center Pavel Zacha has been nothing short of a bright spot for this team since being acquired from the New Jersey Devils. However, he is due for a new contract after the 2026-27 season. What does that look like? How significant is the raise going to be? Is it worth it for the Bruins to invest?

The Recent Deals Signed Could Impact Zacha

What brings this to light is the recent contracts that have been signed. The San Jose Sharks have re-signed center Alexander Wennberg to a new three-year contract that is worth $6 million per season. Overall, this is a good move for a Sharks team that is relatively young and needs depth.

The deals did not stop there. The Philadelphia Flyers came to terms with center Christian Dvorak on a five-year deal. This new deal will see him make $5.15 million per season. With the salary cap rising, these numbers aren’t bad for these respective clubs. It would be wise for Zacha and his agent to use these as good comparables for the next contract.

How Zacha Stacks Up Against Those Two

At the time of the signings, Wennberg was 31 years old, and Dvorak was 29. Both teams are getting these players with plenty of good hockey left in the tank. Zacha is the youngest of the three, as he is 28 years old and will be 29 when he is due for his new contract.

As New Jersey Devils goaltender Jake Allen skates away, Boston Bruins center Casey Mittelstadt celebrates his goal with center Pavel Zacha (Winslow Townson-Imagn Images)

Zacha is in the prime years of his hockey career. Production-wise, his career got off to a slow start. With the Devils, he had three straight 20-point seasons, but finally saw him reach the 30-point mark. His production began to increase.

The move to Boston worked out in the best way possible. A change of scenery can do wonders for any player, and it does help that he got to spend time with fellow countrymen David Krejci and David Pastrnak. Zacha saw his production rise, as he had back-to-back 50-point seasons in 2022-23 and 2023-24, and has steadily been able to anchor the Bruins’ second line. He set a career high in goals (21) and has improved his overall game tremendously. He is currently on pace for 52 points, which would make for his third 50-point season with the Bruins.

Why does this matter? Well, currently Zacha makes $4.75 million per season and will get a significant raise. From a production standpoint, he has these guys beat. Wennberg hasn’t finished with more than 40 points since his first two seasons in the league, and Dvorak has never finished with 40 points.

Is it wise for the Bruins to continually make the investment?

Should the Bruins Keep Zacha?

As currently constructed, the Bruins do have a logjam down the middle. Elias Lindholm is locked in for five more seasons, and Fraser Minten has blossomed into a cornerstone piece for the Bruins moving forward. In what has been a breath of fresh air for the Bruins, there is high-end talent in the pipeline.

James Hagens (7th overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft) has been stellar for the Boston College Eagles. Hagens has played more on the wings than at center, but gives the Bruins options. Dean Letourneau is enjoying a breakout season, but is still a few seasons away.

Zacha is versatile and can play both center and wing. Also, he makes the Bruins deeper and a better team overall. With being able to shift Hagens to the wing, the Bruins would still have their top two line centers intact. He has done everything to prove himself, and with the cap rising, his next contract shouldn’t hinder the team. He could command anywhere between $5-7 million on his next deal, and the Bruins would be wise to invest further into the player.

Zacha Is Worth the Investment

Zacha has blossomed into a special player for the Bruins. Given his production, he is due for a significant raise. These contracts should be used as comparables for his next deal and something the Bruins should look to get done.