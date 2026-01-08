Penguins’ Brazeau and Mantha Should Stay in Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Penguins have won their last five games and have started to climb back into a playoff spot. A few factors have contributed to this latest surge, including the team’s top six. Evgeni Malkin has not played since Dec. 4, but his linemates have stepped up.

Justin Brazeau

Justin Brazeau signed with the Penguins last summer, and he has quickly turned into one of their best players, especially after establishing chemistry with Malkin so quickly. In 27 games, he has 12 goals and 20 points, already surpassing his career high of 11 goals. He had his first career hat trick on Dec. 28 against the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Penguins did not expect this production from a player who went undrafted and came to Pittsburgh with just 95 NHL games under his belt. At 6-foot-6, 232 pounds, Brazeau is not supposed to skate and handle the puck as well as he does. He is also a great net-front presence, which the team has been missing. He is constantly in scoring areas and always seems to be in the right place at the right time.

When Malkin returns from injury, there is a good chance Brazeau’s game will develop even more as the two clicked almost immediately. He has good offensive instincts and great finishing abilities. The Penguins signed him to a two-year contract at $1.5 million per season.

Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Anthony Mantha celebrates his goal with right wing Justin Brazeau and defenseman Kris Letang against the Vancouver Canucks (Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images)

Initially, management might have planned to move Brazeau at the trade deadline, and that could still happen. However, if he continues playing well, general manager Kyle Dubas should hold on to him for a while longer. Being able to play with elite talent is a talent in itself, and a strong middle-six forward is an asset the Penguins should not part with easily.

Anthony Mantha

Mantha has also turned into a powerhouse on the second line. He signed a one-year deal with the Penguins last summer and has turned into another Dubas success story, with 29 points in 41 games this season, including six in his last five games. He scored two goals in the 5-1 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Dec. 30, including one on the power play – another area where he has been a big contributor.

Mantha’s game at 5-on-5 has also been strong, and he is on track to have a 50-plus point season, which would be a first for him. Pittsburgh has some options in this case. If they fall out of the playoff picture, he could become a valuable trade piece. But if they remain in the playoff race, they must hold on to him until t least the end of the season, when he becomes an unrestricted free agent (UFA).

Dubas Has a Clear Vision for the Penguins

It is becoming increasingly clear that Dubas knows exactly what he wants to accomplish with his team. At the time, no one thought much of signing Brazeau and Mantha; however, it turns out they were both good decisions.

Lately, the Penguins have been getting contributions from all four lines. When Malkin returns, their play could pick up even more. They will face some tough competition in the coming weeks with games against the surging Philadelphia Flyers and the Edmonton Oilers. If their solid play continues, they could be on their way to the postseason. But, even if they don’t make the playoffs, Dubas is setting them up for long-term success by signing players who have had an immediate impact.