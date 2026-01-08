Projected Lineups for Sabres vs Rangers – 1/8/26

The Buffalo Sabres take on the New York Rangers tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SABRES (22-15-4) at RANGERS (20-18-6)
7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, MSG
Sabres projected lineup
Peyton Krebs — Tage Thompson — Josh Doan
Jason Zucker — Josh Norris — Alex Tuch
Zach Benson — Ryan McLeod — Jack Quinn
Jordan Greenway — Noah Ostlund — Beck Malenstyn
Mattias Samuelsson — Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram — Owen Power
Jacob Bryson — Zach Metsa
Colten Ellis
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Scratched: Josh Dunne, Tyson Kozak, Zac Jones
Injured: Michael Kesselring (lower body), Alex Lyon (lower body), Conor Timmins (broken leg), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)
Status report:
Ellis will make his first appearance since Dec. 9, when the Sabres goalie sustained a concussion in a game against the Edmonton Oilers.
Latest for THW:
- 3 Takeaways from the Sabres’ 5-3 Win Over the Canucks
- Predicting the NHL’s Playoff Race for the Rest of 2025-26
- NHL Morning Recap – January 7, 2026
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin — Mika Zibanejad — Will Cuylle
J.T. Miller — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere
Gabe Perreault — Jonny Brodzinski — Taylor Raddysh
Anton Blidh — Sam Carrick — Matt Rempe
Vladislav Gavrikov — Braden Schneider
Carson Soucy — Will Borgen
Matthew Robertson — Scott Morrow
Jonathan Quick
Spencer Martin
Scratched: Justin Dowling, Urho Vaakanainen
Injured: Igor Shesterkin (lower body), Adam Fox (lower body), Adam Edstrom (lower body), Conor Sheary (lower body), Noah Laba (upper body)
Status report
Miller will play for the first time since Dec. 20. The Rangers captain missed seven games with an upper-body injury. … Lafreniere is expected to play after missing practice on Wednesday because he was sick.
Latest for THW:
- Rangers Need Chris Drury to Have a Great Trade Deadline
- How an Igor Shesterkin Injury Will Impact the Rangers’ Season
- 5 Worst Trades in Rangers History