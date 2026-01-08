Projected Lineups for Sabres vs Rangers – 1/8/26

The Buffalo Sabres take on the New York Rangers tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SABRES (22-15-4) at RANGERS (20-18-6)

7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, MSG

Sabres projected lineup

Peyton Krebs — Tage Thompson — Josh Doan
Jason Zucker — Josh Norris — Alex Tuch
Zach Benson — Ryan McLeod — Jack Quinn
Jordan Greenway — Noah Ostlund — Beck Malenstyn

Mattias Samuelsson — Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram — Owen Power
Jacob Bryson — Zach Metsa

Colten Ellis
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratched: Josh Dunne, Tyson Kozak, Zac Jones

Injured: Michael Kesselring (lower body), Alex Lyon (lower body), Conor Timmins (broken leg), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)

Status report:

Ellis will make his first appearance since Dec. 9, when the Sabres goalie sustained a concussion in a game against the Edmonton Oilers.

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin — Mika Zibanejad — Will Cuylle
J.T. Miller — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere
Gabe Perreault — Jonny Brodzinski — Taylor Raddysh
Anton Blidh — Sam Carrick — Matt Rempe

Vladislav Gavrikov — Braden Schneider
Carson Soucy — Will Borgen
Matthew Robertson — Scott Morrow

Jonathan Quick
Spencer Martin

Scratched: Justin Dowling, Urho Vaakanainen

Injured: Igor Shesterkin (lower body), Adam Fox (lower body), Adam Edstrom (lower body), Conor Sheary (lower body), Noah Laba (upper body)

Status report

Miller will play for the first time since Dec. 20. The Rangers captain missed seven games with an upper-body injury. … Lafreniere is expected to play after missing practice on Wednesday because he was sick.

