Projected Lineups for Flames vs Penguins – 01/10/26

The Calgary Flames take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLAMES (18-22-4) at PENGUINS (21-12-9)

3:30 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, SN, TVAS

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau — Nazem Kadri — Joel Farabee

Blake Coleman — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato

Connor Zary — Morgan Frost — Yegor Sharangovich

Ryan Lomberg — Justin Kirkland — Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson

Yan Kuznetsov — Mackenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley — Hunter Brzustewicz

Dustin Wolf

Devin Cooley

Scratched: Brayden Pachal, William Stromgren

Injured: Jake Bean (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body), Martin Pospisil (undisclosed), John Beecher (upper body), Zayne Parekh (upper body)

Status report

Coleman left at 4:03 of the third period in a 4-1 loss at the Boston Bruins on Thursday; he was taken out of the game for precautionary reasons, Flames coach Ryan Huska said.

Latest for THW:

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust

Evgeni Malkin — Ben Kindel — Egor Chinakhov

Anthony Mantha — Tommy Novak — Justin Brazeau

Connor Dewar — Blake Lizotte — Noel Acciari

Parker Wotherspoon — Erik Karlsson

Brett Kulak — Kris Letang

Ryan Shea — Jack St. Ivany

Stuart Skinner

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Kevin Hayes, Connor Clifton

Injured: Rutger McGroarty (concussion), Caleb Jones (lower body), Filip Hallander (blood clot)

Status report:

Jones wore a noncontact jersey during the Penguins’ optional practice Friday; the defenseman has been out since Oct. 23.

Latest for THW: