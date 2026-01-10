Projected Lineups for Flames vs Penguins – 01/10/26

The Calgary Flames take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
FLAMES (18-22-4) at PENGUINS (21-12-9)
3:30 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, SN, TVAS
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau — Nazem Kadri — Joel Farabee
Blake Coleman — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato
Connor Zary — Morgan Frost — Yegor Sharangovich
Ryan Lomberg — Justin Kirkland — Adam Klapka
Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson
Yan Kuznetsov — Mackenzie Weegar
Joel Hanley — Hunter Brzustewicz
Dustin Wolf
Devin Cooley
Scratched: Brayden Pachal, William Stromgren
Injured: Jake Bean (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body), Martin Pospisil (undisclosed), John Beecher (upper body), Zayne Parekh (upper body)
Status report
Coleman left at 4:03 of the third period in a 4-1 loss at the Boston Bruins on Thursday; he was taken out of the game for precautionary reasons, Flames coach Ryan Huska said.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Rumors: Bold Nylander Trade, Kadri Move, & Shopping Kotkaniemi
- NHL Morning Recap – January 9, 2026
- Projected Lineups for Flames vs Bruins – 1/8/26
Penguins projected lineup
Rickard Rakell — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust
Evgeni Malkin — Ben Kindel — Egor Chinakhov
Anthony Mantha — Tommy Novak — Justin Brazeau
Connor Dewar — Blake Lizotte — Noel Acciari
Parker Wotherspoon — Erik Karlsson
Brett Kulak — Kris Letang
Ryan Shea — Jack St. Ivany
Stuart Skinner
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Kevin Hayes, Connor Clifton
Injured: Rutger McGroarty (concussion), Caleb Jones (lower body), Filip Hallander (blood clot)
Status report:
Jones wore a noncontact jersey during the Penguins’ optional practice Friday; the defenseman has been out since Oct. 23.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Morning Recap – January 9, 2026
- Malkin Scores in First Game Back From Injury as Penguins Take Down Devils 4-1
- Projected Lineups for Devils vs Penguins – 1/8/26