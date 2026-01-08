Projected Lineups for Devils vs Penguins – 1/8/26

The New Jersey Devils take on the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
DEVILS (22-19-2) at PENGUINS (20-12-9)
7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSGSN
Devils projected lineup
Jack Hughes — Nico Hischier — Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier — Dawson Mercer — Arseny Gritsyuk
Paul Cotter — Cody Glass — Connor Brown
Ondrej Palat — Luke Glendening — Stefan Noesen
Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce
Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton
Brenden Dillon — Simon Nemec
Jake Allen
Jacob Markstrom
Scratched: Dennis Cholowski, Juho Lammikko, Colton White
Injured: Zack MacEwen (lower body), Jonathan Kovacevic (knee), Evgenii Dadonov (wrist)
Status report
Nemec will play after being sidelined 12 games because of a lower-body injury.
Latest for THW:
- Devils’ Simon Nemec Named to Slovakia’s Olympic Roster
- 3 Devils Players Named to Team Switzerland’s Olympic Roster
- 3 Issues the Devils Must Address to Find Consistency
Penguins projected lineup
Rickard Rakell — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust
Evgeni Malkin — Ben Kindel — Egor Chinakhov
Anthony Mantha — Tommy Novak — Justin Brazeau
Connor Dewar — Blake Lizotte — Noel Acciari
Parker Wotherspoon — Erik Karlsson
Brett Kulak — Kris Letang
Ryan Shea — Jack St. Ivany
Stuart Skinner
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Kevin Hayes, Connor Clifton
Injured: Rutger McGroarty (concussion), Caleb Jones (lower body), Filip Hallander (blood clot)
Status report
Malkin is expected to return after missing 15 games with an upper-body injury. Usually the center on the second line, he practiced at second-line left wing Wednesday. … McGroarty will not play after sustaining a concussion in a collision during a 2-on-2 drill in practice Tuesday. The 21-year-old forward is out indefinitely. … Penguins forward Ville Koivunen was reassigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League.
Latest for THW:
- Predicting the NHL’s Playoff Race for the Rest of 2025-26
- Penguins To Terminate Egor Zamula’s Contract After Failure to Report to AHL
- Alexei Kovalev Trade Tree: New York Rangers to Pittsburgh Penguins