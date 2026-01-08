Projected Lineups for Devils vs Penguins – 1/8/26

The New Jersey Devils take on the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

DEVILS (22-19-2) at PENGUINS (20-12-9)

7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSGSN

Devils projected lineup

Jack Hughes — Nico Hischier — Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier — Dawson Mercer — Arseny Gritsyuk

Paul Cotter — Cody Glass — Connor Brown

Ondrej Palat — Luke Glendening — Stefan Noesen

Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce

Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton

Brenden Dillon — Simon Nemec

Jake Allen

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Dennis Cholowski, Juho Lammikko, Colton White

Injured: Zack MacEwen (lower body), Jonathan Kovacevic (knee), Evgenii Dadonov (wrist)

Status report

Nemec will play after being sidelined 12 games because of a lower-body injury.

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust

Evgeni Malkin — Ben Kindel — Egor Chinakhov

Anthony Mantha — Tommy Novak — Justin Brazeau

Connor Dewar — Blake Lizotte — Noel Acciari

Parker Wotherspoon — Erik Karlsson

Brett Kulak — Kris Letang

Ryan Shea — Jack St. Ivany

Stuart Skinner

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Kevin Hayes, Connor Clifton

Injured: Rutger McGroarty (concussion), Caleb Jones (lower body), Filip Hallander (blood clot)

Status report

Malkin is expected to return after missing 15 games with an upper-body injury. Usually the center on the second line, he practiced at second-line left wing Wednesday. … McGroarty will not play after sustaining a concussion in a collision during a 2-on-2 drill in practice Tuesday. The 21-year-old forward is out indefinitely. … Penguins forward Ville Koivunen was reassigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League.

