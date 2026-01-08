Projected Lineups for Canucks vs Red Wings – 1/8/26

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Detroit Red Wings tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 pm ET; FDSNDET, SNP

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk — Elias Pettersson — Linus Karlsson

Evander Kane — Max Sasson — Brock Boeser

Drew O’Connor — David Kampf — Kiefer Sherwood

Liam Ohgren — Aatu Raty — Nils Hoglander

Marcus Pettersson — Tom Willander

Zeev Buium — Filip Hronek

Elias Pettersson — Tyler Myers

Thatcher Demko

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Pierre-Olivier Joseph, Arshdeep Bains

Injured: Conor Garland (upper body), Marco Rossi (lower body), Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)

Status report

Each team held an optional morning skate after practicing in Detroit on Wednesday. … Chytil, a forward, practiced wearing a non-contact jersey.

Red Wings projected lineup

Emmitt Finnie — Dylan Larkin — Marco Kasper

Alex DeBrincat — Andrew Copp — Patrick Kane

James van Riemsdyk — J.T. Compher — Lucas Raymond

John Leonard — Michael Rasmussen — Mason Appleton

Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot — Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Albert Johansson — Jacob Bernard-Docker

John Gibson

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Elmer Soderblom

Injured: None

Status report

Finnie was elevated to the top line with Leonard dropping to the fourth.

