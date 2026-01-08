Projected Lineups for Canucks vs Red Wings – 1/8/26

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Detroit Red Wings tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CANUCKS (16-21-5) at RED WINGS (25-15-4)

7 pm ET; FDSNDET, SNP

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk — Elias Pettersson — Linus Karlsson
Evander Kane — Max Sasson — Brock Boeser
Drew O’Connor — David Kampf — Kiefer Sherwood
Liam Ohgren — Aatu Raty — Nils Hoglander

Marcus Pettersson — Tom Willander
Zeev Buium — Filip Hronek
Elias Pettersson — Tyler Myers

Thatcher Demko
Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Pierre-Olivier Joseph, Arshdeep Bains

Injured: Conor Garland (upper body), Marco Rossi (lower body), Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)

Status report

Each team held an optional morning skate after practicing in Detroit on Wednesday. … Chytil, a forward, practiced wearing a non-contact jersey. 

Red Wings projected lineup

Emmitt Finnie — Dylan Larkin — Marco Kasper
Alex DeBrincat — Andrew Copp — Patrick Kane
James van Riemsdyk — J.T. Compher — Lucas Raymond
John Leonard — Michael Rasmussen — Mason Appleton

Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot — Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Albert Johansson — Jacob Bernard-Docker

John Gibson
Cam Talbot

Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Elmer Soderblom

Injured: None

Status report

Finnie was elevated to the top line with Leonard dropping to the fourth.

