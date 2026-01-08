Devils’ Simon Nemec Named to Slovakia’s Olympic Roster

Another member of the New Jersey Devils will have the opportunity to represent their home country at the 2026 Winter Olympics. On Thursday, Team Slovakia unveiled its full roster, which will include defenseman Simon Nemec.

Nemec on a Global Stage

Nemec was previously named to Slovakia’s preliminary roster in June, alongside former teammate Tomas Tatar. But this is not the first time that Nemec has played for Slovakia on an international stage. In 2022, he led the team to a bronze medal at the Beijing Olympics — the country’s first-ever Olympic medal in men’s hockey.

Inside Nemec’s Career Season

Nemec was having a career season with the Devils, with seven goals and 11 assists across 31 games. He suffered a lower-body injury at practice in December, missing the team’s last 12 contests. However, he rejoined the team at practice this week, and his return appears imminent.

But despite his injury, he still leads Devils’ defensemen in goals. Throughout 2025, Nemec had quite a few outstanding performances, starting with his game-winning goal in double overtime against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Simon Nemec, New Jersey Devils (Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images)

And his offense shone at the start of the 2025-26 season, with seven assists throughout October. The following month, he earned his first career hat trick against the Chicago Blackhawks, becoming the youngest NHL defenseman to score three goals and an overtime game-winner within a single game.

Next month, Nemec is expected to play a key role for Slovakia. His offensive production, as well as his previous experience as an Olympian, will make him a threat at both ends of the ice.

Nemec and Team Slovakia will play their first game against Finland on Feb. 11 at Santagiulia Arena. As the 2026 Winter Olympics approach and the 2025-26 season progresses, be sure to stay up to date with all the action by following The Hockey Writers.