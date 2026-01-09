7 Bruins Are Chasing Olympic Gold & Management Is Holding Their Breath

It has been a dozen years since we’ve seen the NHL’s best cross the ocean to compete on the Olympic stage. For a generation of players, the dream of representing their country while under contract was just that—a dream deferred by logistics and league politics. But with the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan finally upon us, the dam has broken.

For the Boston Bruins, the return to the Games is a double-edged sword. On one hand, the organization is sending a robust delegation of seven players to Italy, a testament to the international footprint the front office has cultivated. On the other, the memory of Charlie McAvoy’s past injury during international duty looms large over management.

Here is a look at who punched their ticket to Milan, who was surprisingly left on the tarmac, and what the “Olympic hiatus” means for the Bruins’ stretch run.

The Heavy Hitters: Stars and Stripes and The Czech Connection

The headline, naturally, starts with the Americans. Charlie McAvoy wasn’t just selected; he was a foundational piece, named as one of the first six players to the roster back in the summer of 2025. He is the defensive pillar Team USA has been building around, and his inclusion was never in doubt.

Joining him is Jeremy Swayman, whose trajectory has been nothing short of vertical. Selected as one of three netminders, Swayman isn’t going to Milan just to wear a ballcap and open the bench door. Given his pedigree in high-stakes tournaments, the expectation is that he will genuinely compete for the starting crease against established veterans like Connor Hellebuyck and Jake Oettinger. For a goaltender who thrives on the spotlight, this selection is a massive reputation boost.

Over in Group A, David Pastrnak is shouldering the hopes of a nation. He is the undisputed engine of the Czechia roster, tasked with leading them to their first gold medal since the dominance of the Nagano games in 1998. The intriguing subplot here is Pavel Zacha. Selected for his responsible two-way game, Zacha’s familiarity with Pastrnak offers the Czech coaching staff a plug-and-play dynamic duo. If they can replicate their black-and-gold chemistry in national colors, Czechia becomes a much darker horse in this tournament.

Depth Charges and a Providence Surprise

The Bruins’ representation extends beyond the marquee names. Elias Lindholm secured a spot on a stacked Swedish roster. He was valued specifically for his reliability as a middle-six center—a guy you can trust to win a draw in his own zone when the game is on the line. Similarly, Henri Jokiharju earned the nod for Finland, a testament to his standing with Finnish management despite a sometimes quiet NHL profile.

Perhaps the best story of the bunch, however, is Dans Locmelis. The Bruins prospect, currently plying his trade in Providence, is viewed as a “special part” of Latvian hockey. While he may not be a household name in Boston yet, his role in helping Latvia qualify was pivotal. For a prospect to make an Olympic roster is rare; for him to be a key offensive driver is impressive.

The “Good” Problem: Risk vs. Rust

While the players live out their dreams, the Bruins front office faces a nerve-wracking February. The Olympic break leaves the Bruins with a very light schedule—just four games in 28 days.

The anxiety at TD Garden is palpable. Management still winces at the memory of McAvoy’s previous season-ending injury during international play. Sending seven assets to play high-intensity, physical hockey in the middle of a playoff push is a gamble. However, the prestige of the tournament and the morale boost for the selected players is a trade-off the team ultimately has to accept.

The Snub List: A Silver Lining?

Not everyone got the call, and a few omissions have raised eyebrows around the league. The most glaring was Hampus Lindholm. Leaving a defenseman of his caliber off the Swedish blue line feels like a tactical error, given his ability to eat minutes and move the puck.

Morgan Geekie was also bypassed by Team Canada. While some analysts saw him as a potential “sleeper” pick due to his versatility, the Canadian brass opted for a heavier, grind-first philosophy for their bottom six. Joonas Korpisalo also found himself on the outside looking in for Finland.

While these snubs sting the ego, they might be a blessing in disguise for the Bruins. The NHL season is a grind. Having key contributors like Lindholm and Geekie resting and recovering for a month while their peers are smashing into each other in Milan could be the competitive advantage Boston needs. When the league resumes, the Bruins will have a mix of battle-tested Olympians and well-rested veterans ready for the final push.

Milan awaits. Let’s just hope everyone comes back in one piece.

