Red Wings’ Mixed Bag of Olympic Glory and Roster Disappointment

The 2026 Winter Olympics rosters have dropped, and if you’re a Detroit Red Wings fan, the news is a mixed bag of validation and head-scratching frustration. As the NHL prepares to pause for the international stage, the mood in Detroit is split. On one hand, you have the franchise cornerstones getting their due on the world stage. On the other, you have a few glaring omissions that have ignited debate from the dive bars in Corktown to the analytics departments of the blogosphere.

For a team in the thick of a playoff hunt—chasing their first postseason berth in nearly a decade—this roster reveal does more than just fill a few weeks in February. It sets the tone for the rest of the campaign.

Captain America’s Gritty Assignment

Let’s start with the good news. Dylan Larkin is officially heading to the Olympics with Team USA, a nod to his evolution as a two-way force. But if you’re expecting to see him flying down the wing on the top line, you might want to adjust your expectations.

Dylan Larkin (Photo credit: Taylor McHale/Fanatics)

USA General Manager Bill Guerin has made it clear: this team is built on specific roles, not just pure point totals. Larkin has been tapped for his elite skating and tenacity, likely anchoring a third line in a shutdown or checking capacity. It’s a testament to how far his defensive game has come. In international play, where one mistake can end a tournament, having a center who can neutralize the opposition’s best while still threatening to score is a luxury. Larkin isn’t going there to be the savior; he’s going there to be the engine.

The European Takeover

Over across the Atlantic brackets, the Red Wings’ future is on full display. Lucas Raymond has secured his spot on Team Sweden, and the buzz suggests this isn’t just a participation ribbon. This is a coronation. Raymond is projected to be a focal point of the offense, potentially usurping established stars like William Nylander as the face of the national team. For Detroit fans who have watched him mature, this “new era” of Swedish hockey looks familiar. It’s the next step in his ascension to superstardom.

Meanwhile, Moritz Seider continues to be the bedrock of German hockey. Having already captained the squad at the 2025 IIHF World Championships, Seider was a lock for the roster. He’s not shy about the team’s potential either, calling this arguably the “best German team who ever stepped on the ice together.” While they aren’t podium favorites, a Seider-led defense ensures they will be a nightmare matchup for any heavyweight looking for an easy win.

Moritz Seider, Detroit Red Wings (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Cold Shoulder for DeBrincat and Kane

Now, for the controversy. The omission of Alex DeBrincat from Team USA is the kind of decision that ages poorly if the Americans struggle to score. Despite putting up 22 goals and 43 points this season, DeBrincat wasn’t just cut—he wasn’t even considered. Guerin’s admission that the sniper wasn’t on the radar is shocking, especially considering the pre-built chemistry DeBrincat has with Larkin. Leaving that kind of pure finishing ability at home is a gamble on defensive structure over offensive potency.

Then there is Patrick Kane. This feels like a “legacy snub.” While Kane’s game isn’t what it was a decade ago, his vision and power-play creativity remain elite. However, the U.S. brass seems to have prioritized youth and 200-foot play over specialized skill. His recent six-game injury absence likely made the decision easier for management, but in a tight medal game, you might miss the guy who has ice in his veins.

Baffling Math on the Blue Line

Perhaps the most analytically frustrating move was Sweden leaving Simon Edvinsson off their roster. If you look at the underlying numbers—how well a player drives possession and suppresses chances—Edvinsson arguably ranks as the third-best Swedish defenseman available. Instead, the Swedes opted for veteran presence over current performance. It’s a classic “safe” coaching move, but one that ignores the reality of Edvinsson’s dominance as a top-pairing defender in Detroit this season.

Simon Edvinsson, Detroit Red Wings (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Silver Lining

So, what does this mean for the Winged Wheel?

For Larkin, Raymond, and Seider, the Olympics are a chance to sharpen their skills in high-pressure environments, returning to Detroit with the confidence of international leaders.

For DeBrincat, the snub is fuel. There is nothing quite like the motivation of a player with a chip on his shoulder. With the Red Wings fighting tooth and nail for a wildcard spot, a focused and angry DeBrincat might be exactly what the doctor ordered for the stretch run. If Team USA doesn’t want his goals, Detroit certainly needs them.

