Panthers Lead League in Olympic Picks, but Bennett Snub Casts Shadow

With the 2026 Winter Olympic rosters officially released, the verdict is in: the road to gold in Milan runs through Sunrise.

The Florida Panthers have tied their cross-state rivals, the Tampa Bay Lightning, for the most representatives sent to the Games, with nine players named to initial national team rosters. It is a testament to the depth and elite talent assembled in South Florida, a roster that has dominated the NHL landscape for the past few seasons. But while the mood in the Panthers’ locker room should be celebratory, the omission of one key forward has sparked a conversation that threatens to overshadow the achievements of the selected nine.

The North American Heavyweights

For Team Canada and Team USA, the Panthers are providing arguably the most critical components of their respective lineups.

On the American side, Matthew Tkachuk is expected to bring his trademark blend of grit and high-end skill to a top line that looks terrifying on paper. Tkachuk will likely flank his brother Brady and Jack Eichel, tasked with providing the “energy and juice” necessary to break down structured European defenses. Meanwhile, the American blue line gets a massive injection of composure with Seth Jones. Jones offers veteran stability and a steadying presence, a crucial asset for a U.S. squad that has opted for a mobile but occasionally high-risk defensive corps.

Matthew Tkachuk, Team USA (David Kirouac-Imagn Images)

North of the border, the inclusion of Brad Marchand and Sam Reinhart signals Canada’s intent to maintain its perch atop the hockey universe. For Marchand, this selection is more than just another accolade; it is the realization of a lifelong dream deferred by NHL absences in PyeongChang and Beijing. He described the call-up as the “highest honor you can have in the game,” a sentiment that carries weight coming from a player with his resume. Reinhart, competing in his first Olympics, brings the elite scoring touch that has made him a staple of Florida’s offense.

The Finnish Contingent and the Barkov Void

The situation for Team Finland is far more complex. While the Finns have tapped three Panthers — Anton Lundell, Eetu Luostarinen, and Niko Mikkola — the roster is defined as much by who isn’t there as who is.

Florida Panthers center Anton Lundell (Jim Rassol-Imagn Images)

The loss of Aleksander Barkov to a devastating knee injury during training camp is a massive blow to Finland’s medal hopes. In his absence, the spotlight shifts aggressively to his protégé, Anton Lundell. The young center will be asked to do the “heavy lifting” down the middle, taking on the difficult matchups that usually fall to his captain. Defensively, Niko Mikkola will see his responsibilities expand significantly compared to his usage in Sunrise, forcing him to adapt quickly to the larger international ice surface and increased minutes.

Rounding out the Panthers’ international presence are Gustav Forsling, who will anchor the Swedish blue line with his smooth skating and transition game, and Uvis Balinskis, who will represent Latvia.

The Elephant in the Room: The Sam Bennett Snub

Despite the impressive headcount, the biggest story emerging from the roster reveal is the exclusion of Sam Bennett from Team Canada.

To call Bennett’s omission a “snub” feels like an understatement; for many in the hockey world, it borders on malpractice. Bennett is fresh off a Conn Smythe Trophy performance in the 2025 Playoffs and played a vital role in Canada’s recent victory at the 4 Nations Face-Off. His rugged, high-intensity style seems tailor-made for the kind of hockey Jon Cooper — who knows Bennett well — wants to play.

Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett and Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jalen Chatfield (James Guillory-Imagn Images)

Leaving off the reigning playoff MVP, a player who drags his team into the fight every single night, has been described by sources close to the team as a “slap in the face.” While Bennett has been designated as an injury replacement, his initial exclusion is a baffling decision that prioritizes finesse over the verified playoff pedigree Bennett provides.

The View from the Summit

For the nine Panthers selected, the upcoming weeks represent the “ultimate summit” of their careers — a chance to etch their names into international hockey history. But the view from the top is starkly different for those left at the base.

While Tkachuk, Reinhart, and Lundell prepare for the global stage, Bennett remains in Florida, likely nursing a significant chip on his shoulder. If history is any indication, a motivated Bennett is bad news for the rest of the NHL when league play resumes post-Olympics. The Panthers may have tied for the lead in Olympic representation, but the fire lit under their snubbed center might be the most consequential outcome of all.

