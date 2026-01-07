Marchand Revealed Interesting Truth About His 2025 Free Agency

In typical Brad Marchand fashion, he couldn’t just come into Toronto for a Tuesday night game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. He had to walk in and set the entire city on fire with a single press conference.

Related: Maple Leafs Could Trade Nicolas Roy to Oilers in Suggested Deal

When speaking to reporters ahead of the Florida Panthers’ game with the Maple Leafs last night, the veteran agitator dropped a huge bombshell about his free agency this past summer. According to Marchand, if the Panthers hadn’t been able to find a way to squeeze him under the cap, he was leaning towards joining his boyhood team, the Maple Leafs.

Marchand Was Eyeing Toronto

When Marchand spoke to reporters yesterday, he revealed that it was between Florida and Toronto. That had Maple Leafs fans mad at what could have been and wondering how the Panthers were able to fit it all under the salary cap.

Here is his full quote:

“It was between Florida and Toronto where I was going to go.”



“(Toronto’s) a great team, great organization, but once the opportunity to sign in Florida came up, it was kind of no question it’s where I wanted to be.”

What Could Have Been…

This essentially put the final nail in the coffin for Maple Leafs fans. After years of hating Marchand as a Leafs killer with the Boston Bruins, they had a chance to sign him. You know the old saying “can’t beat them, join them”? Well, in this case it would have been “can’t beat him, so they got him to join their organization.” Unfortunately, the Panthers were able to fit him under the cap and he remained with the organization.

Jun 6, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Florida Panthers center Brad Marchand (63) reacts after scoring a goal on Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) during the second period in game two of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Walter Tychnowicz-Imagn Images

However, this was enough to get Leafs Nation thinking about what could have been. In fact, it had me personally thinking about an article I wrote this past summer about his fit with the Maple Leafs and how they could have used him this season. Here’s what I wrote:

“That’s not to say that Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen aren’t highly skilled forwards, they are. But they aren’t on the same level as Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak. Regardless, he made it work and has been an impact player for the Panthers throughout the entire playoffs. That said, the reason my mind jumped right to a Marchand, Tavares and Nylander line is because that best replicates the perfection line. Nylander and Pastrnak would be the goal scorers, Tavares and Bergeron are the face-off kings and two-way centers, and Marchand, although older now, would still bring his game to that line. That trio could find fast success and bring even more scoring to the Maple Leafs team that at times needs a clutch goal or two, especially in the playoffs.”

Regardless of whether it was a small fib that Marchand let out to get Maple Leafs fans engaged for the game, it would have been awesome to see him in the blue and white. He could have completely changed their top six and maybe they would be leading the Atlantic. Instead, they are on the outside of the playoff race, looking in, while their general manager looks for a different option to help round out the top six in Toronto.