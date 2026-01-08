Panthers’ Sam Bennett Being Snubbed From Canada’s Olympic Roster Is Disrespectful

The Florida Panthers have kicked off the second half of their 2025-26 season with a dud. They dropped their game to the Toronto Maple Leafs by a score of 4-1. Granted, there is still time to turn the season around. With a record of 22-17-3 and 47 points, they sit just two points out of the final wild card spot controlled by the Pittsburgh Penguins. They look to be the first team to win three straight Stanley Cups since the early 1980s New York Islanders.

On New Year’s Eve of 2025, the NHL and the Olympic Committee announced Team Canada’s roster for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy. Forward Brad Marchand made the cut, and that was expected with his performance over the last two seasons. But one name that was surprisingly left off the team was forward Sam Bennett. With everything he’s accomplished over the last season, it is borderline criminal that he was snubbed.

Bennett Won the Conn Smythe Last Season

With an incredible playoff performance with the Panthers last postseason, Bennett won the Conn Smythe Trophy for being the playoff MVP.

Jun 17, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Gary Bettman, NHL Commissioner, presents Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett (9) the Conn Smythe Trophy after winning game six of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

In said postseason, Bennett found the back of the net 15 times and was credited with seven assists through 23 games with a plus-6 rating. He was an instrumental piece of the Panthers winning their second straight Stanley Cup.

Bennett Was a Huge Piece of Team Canada Winning the 4 Nations Face-Off Last Season

In the 4 Nations Faceoff last year, Bennett was a huge factor in the gold medal game against the United States. He scored the game-tying goal in the third period that would eventually set up his team to win in overtime off the stick of Connor McDavid.

Throughout the tournament, he was featured in three games. The game-tying goal was his only point of said tournament.

Bennett Has Played in Jon Cooper’s System

Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper was the head coach for Team Canada during the 4 Nations Face-Off and is the head coach for Canada for the upcoming Olympics.

With his familiarity with Cooper’s system, it should be an easy shoo-in for Bennett to crack the Canadian roster. But alas, he was left off the main roster for reasons unknown.

Bennett Should Use the Snub as Motivation

Bennett should take this, digest it, and use it to motivate himself. Despite his accolades, he feels as if he did not do enough to secure the spot, which is far from the truth.

“I wish I could have proved that I could help that team win a Gold medal,’’ he continued.

“And, um, obviously I did not do enough. I try to look at what I am grateful for, and that was the opportunity I had last year. That was probably the proudest moment of my career, getting to put on that jersey. I am forever going to be grateful for that opportunity. And, yeah, now we just focus on the opportunity.’’ Sam Bennett on not being selected to the Team Canada roster for the upcoming Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy.

Now, Bennett was told on Tuesday, Jan. 6, that if an injury were to occur, they would give him a call to fill in the gap. But regardless, being left off the initial roster is a slap in the face for someone of his caliber. As a result, he’ll have a chip on his shoulder all season and potentially the next four years.