5 Anaheim Ducks Are Chasing Gold in 2026

The waiting game is finally over. With the official roster announcements for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina now public, we have a clear picture of who will be packing their bags for Italy and who will be staying in Southern California this February.

For the Anaheim Ducks, the final list is a microcosm of the franchise itself: a blend of high-end emerging talent and gritty veteran leadership, punctuated by a few disappointing exclusions. Four active Ducks—plus one intriguing prospect—have punched their tickets to the biggest international stage in hockey.

Here is a look at the Ducks’ Olympic contingent and what their selection says about the state of the team.

The Future Faces the World

If you needed confirmation that the torch has officially been passed in Anaheim, look no further than the selections of Leo Carlsson and Lukas Dostal.

Carlsson’s inclusion on Team Sweden isn’t just a roster spot; it’s a coronation. At 21, he is expected to center a scoring line, a responsibility rarely gifted to players this young on a team this deep. We know Carlsson has the vision and the hockey IQ to thrive in the NHL, but seeing him navigate the larger international ice against the world’s elite defenses will be the ultimate litmus test. This is the kind of tournament that transforms a “promising young star” into a household name.

Between the pipes, Lukas Dostal continues his ascent. Named one of Czechia’s initial “first six” players back in 2025, his spot was never in doubt. Coming off a gold medal performance at the 2024 World Championship, Dostal has the inside track to be the starter. For Ducks fans, this is the most exciting storyline to watch. Goaltenders often mature later than skaters, and a high-pressure Olympic run can accelerate that development curve significantly.

The Veteran Stabilizers

While the kids bring the flash, the veterans bring the steel. Captain Radko Gudas returns to the Olympics for the second time, anchoring the Czech blue line. You know exactly what Gudas brings to international play: a physical edge that makes opponents keep their heads up and a calming presence in the locker room. In a tournament that will feature blinding speed, Gudas provides the necessary friction.

Joining the European contingent is Mikael Granlund, suiting up for Finland. Granlund is a known commodity in international play—smart, disciplined, and capable of playing up and down the lineup. The Finns are perennial medal threats, not because they have the most raw talent, but because they play the most cohesive team game. Granlund fits that ethos perfectly.

It is also worth noting a unique inclusion from the prospect pool: Damian Clara, the Ducks’ 2023 second-round pick, has been named to Team Italy. As the host nation, Italy faces a daunting task, but for Clara, facing NHL-caliber shooters is a development opportunity that money can’t buy.

The American Heartbreak

With the good news comes the inevitable disappointment. The toughest conversations in the Ducks’ dressing room this week likely involved the American contingent.

Troy Terry and Chris Kreider were both left off the final Team USA roster. While Terry has been a consistent offensive engine for Anaheim, the American winger depth is simply historically deep right now. When you are competing for spots against 40-goal scorers and two-way monsters, “very good” sometimes isn’t enough.

Perhaps the most surprising omission for casual observers is Kreider, the veteran winger recently acquired by Anaheim. Despite his pedigree, USA Hockey opted for younger legs, leaving the 34-year-old power forward behind. Add in the unfortunate shoulder injury to Frank Vatrano in late December that erased his bubble candidacy, and the Ducks’ American presence has completely evaporated.

The “Milan Effect”

So, what does this mean for the Anaheim Ducks when the NHL season resumes?

Historically, players returning from the Olympics come back in one of two states: exhausted or electrified. The Ducks will need to manage Dostal’s workload carefully in March; the mental tax of being a starting goalie in the Olympics is immense.

However, the “snubbed” players often provide the most interesting second-half storylines. Kreider and Terry now have three weeks of rest and a massive chip on their shoulders. There is no better motivation for a professional athlete than proving a selection committee wrong. If they channel that frustration into their play, the Ducks could be a dangerous team down the stretch.

For now, the focus shifts to Milan. The Ducks may not be sending an army, but they are sending their best.

