Projected Lineups for Blues vs Mammoth – 01/09/26

The St. Louis Blues take on the Utah Mammoth at Delta Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLUES (17-19-8) at MAMMOTH (21-20-3)
9 p.m. ET; KMOV-TV, Matrix-MW, FDSNMW, Utah16
Blues projected lineup
Jake Neighbours — Robert Thomas — Jordan Kyrou
Pavel Buchnevich — Brayden Schenn — Jimmy Snuggerud
Otto Stenberg — Dalibor Dvorsky — Jonatan Berggren
Alexey Toropchenko — Oskar Sundqvist — Nathan Walker
Philip Broberg — Colton Parayko
Tyler Tucker — Justin Faulk
Cam Fowler – Logan Mailloux
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Robby Fabbri, Matthew Kessel, Mathieu Joseph
Injured: Dylan Holloway (high ankle sprain), Pius Suter (high ankle sprain) Nick Bjugstad (upper body)
Status report
Hofer will start after Binnington allowed seven goals on 35 shots in a 7-3 loss at the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday.
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller — Nick Schmaltz — Lawson Crouse
JJ Peterka — Barrett Hayton — Dylan Guenther
Michael Carcone — Jack McBain — Daniil But
Brandon Tanev — Kevin Stenlund — Alexander Kerfoot
Mikhail Sergachev — Sean Durzi
Nate Schmidt — John Marino
Ian Cole — Nick DeSimone
Karel Vejmelka
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Olli Maatta, Liam O’Brien, Kailer Yamamoto
Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body)
Status report
The Mammoth will have “a few game-time decisions” on their lineup, coach Andre Tourigny said. … Stenlund will return after missing a 3-1 win against the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday because of illness.
