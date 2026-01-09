Projected Lineups for Blues vs Mammoth – 01/09/26

The St. Louis Blues take on the Utah Mammoth at Delta Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLUES (17-19-8) at MAMMOTH (21-20-3)

9 p.m. ET; KMOV-TV, Matrix-MW, FDSNMW, Utah16

Blues projected lineup

Jake Neighbours — Robert Thomas — Jordan Kyrou

Pavel Buchnevich — Brayden Schenn — Jimmy Snuggerud

Otto Stenberg — Dalibor Dvorsky — Jonatan Berggren

Alexey Toropchenko — Oskar Sundqvist — Nathan Walker

Philip Broberg — Colton Parayko

Tyler Tucker — Justin Faulk

Cam Fowler – Logan Mailloux

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Robby Fabbri, Matthew Kessel, Mathieu Joseph

Injured: Dylan Holloway (high ankle sprain), Pius Suter (high ankle sprain) Nick Bjugstad (upper body)

Status report

Hofer will start after Binnington allowed seven goals on 35 shots in a 7-3 loss at the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday.

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Nick Schmaltz — Lawson Crouse

JJ Peterka — Barrett Hayton — Dylan Guenther

Michael Carcone — Jack McBain — Daniil But

Brandon Tanev — Kevin Stenlund — Alexander Kerfoot

Mikhail Sergachev — Sean Durzi

Nate Schmidt — John Marino

Ian Cole — Nick DeSimone

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Olli Maatta, Liam O’Brien, Kailer Yamamoto

Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body)

Status report

The Mammoth will have “a few game-time decisions” on their lineup, coach Andre Tourigny said. … Stenlund will return after missing a 3-1 win against the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday because of illness.

