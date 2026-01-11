NHL Morning Recap – January 11, 2026

Welcome to another edition of the NHL Morning Recap.

Today, we will be looking at the scores of the 14 NHL games that were played on Jan. 10, 2026. Which saw the Boston Bruins host the New York Rangers. As well as the St. Louis Blues and Vegas Golden Knights battle it out in the late game.

All that and more in the Morning Recap.

RANGERS 2 at BRUINS 10

New York Rangers Scoring Summary

P1 1:24 – Mika Zibanejad (17) from Artemi Panarin (33), Matthew Robertson (6)

P2 14:04 – J.T. Miller (11) from Zibanejad (23), Vincent Trocheck (16)

Boston Bruins Scoring Summary

P1 2:31 – Marat Khusnutdinov (6) from David Pastrnak (31), Henri Jokiharju (7)

P1 7:16 – Pavel Zacha (11) from Charlie McAvoy (23)

P1 19:27 – Zacha (12) from Elias Lindholm (21), Pastrnak (32)

P2 2:12 – Fraser Minten (9) from Viktor Arvidsson (13), Alex Steeves (6)

P2 6:41 – Khusnutdinov (7) from Pastrnak (33), Lindholm (22)

P2 11:26 – Zacha (13) from Casey Mittelstadt (9)

P2 15:47 – McAvoy (2) from Pastrnak (34), Jonathan Aspirot (1)

P3 3:51 – Khusnutdinov (8) from Pastrnak (35), Nikita Zadorov (14)

P3 11:26 – Minten (10) from Pastrnak (36), Khusnutdinov (11)

P3 18:31 – Khusnutdinov (9) from Jokiharju (8), Minten (10)

FLAMES 2 at PENGUINS 1

Calgary Flames Scoring Summary

P1 2:33 – Connor Zary (8) – Unassisted

P3 0:42 – Matt Coronato (12) from Rasmus Andersson (19), Mikael Backlund (17)

Pittsburgh Penguins Scoring Summary

P2 9:17 – Egor Chinakhov (5) from Evgeni Malkin (22), Brock Kindel (11)

BLUE JACKETS 0 at AVALANCHE 4

Blue Jackets Fall to Avalanche Behind Trent Miner’s First Career Win & Shutout

Colorado Avalanche Scoring Summary

P1 13:58 – Brent Burns (7) from Ross Colton (15), Gavin Brindley (5)

P1 17:28 – Victor Olofsson (8) from Jack Drury (8), Parker Kelly (7)

P2 10:30 – Ilya Solovyov (1) from Kelly (8), Olofsson (13)

P3 8:33 – Burns (8) from Zakhar Bardakov (7), Brindley (6)

STARS 4 at SHARKS 5 – OT

Dallas Stars Scoring Summary

P1 7:33 – Justin Hryckowian (7) – Unassisted

P1 19:03 – Jason Robertson (26) from Mikko Rantanen (43), Roope Hintz (21)

P2 19:01 – Kyle Capobianco (2) from Mavrik Bourque (8), Robertson (28)

P3 7:53 – Rantanen (18) from Sam Steel (10), Nils Lundkvist (3)

San Jose Sharks Scoring Summary

P2 4:44 – Alexander Wennberg (9) from Macklin Celebrini (44), Tyler Toffoli (18)

P2 14:49 – Jeff Skinner (6) from Igor Chernyshov (6), Adam Gaudette (7)

P3 9:28 – Toffoli (12) from Celebrini (45), Dmitry Orlov (21)

P3 15:01 – Gaudette (10) from Sam Dickinson (4), Collin Graf (12)

OT 1:58 – Toffoli (13) from William Eklund (18), Celebrini (46)

LIGHTNING 7 at FLYERS 2

Kucherov’s Quick Start Helps Lightning Blow Out Flyers

Tampa Bay Lightning Scoring Summary

P1 1:49 – Nikita Kucherov (21) from Brayden Point (17)

P1 6:05 – Kucherov (22) from Point (18), Charle-Edouard D’Astous (12)

P2 13:37 – Nick Paul (5) from D’Astous (13), Anthony Cirelli (14)

P3 2:03 – Gage Goncalves (5) from Kucherov (42), Darren Raddysh (25)

P3 3:37 – Brandon Hagel (21) from Jake Guentzel (26), Cirelli (15)

P3 9:00 – Yanni Gourde (6) from Zemgus Girgensons (3)

P3 11:00 – Goncalves (6) from Kucherov (43), Point (19)

Philadelphia Flyers Scoring Summary

P1 4:15 – Garnet Hathaway (1) from Noah Juulsen (5), Rodrigo Abols (7)

P3 4:45 – Owen Tippett (14) from Christian Dvorak (19)

CANUCKS 0 at MAPLE LEAFS 5

Maple Leafs Shut Out Canucks 5-0, Extend Point Streak to 9 Games

Toronto Maple Leafs Scoring Summary

P1 8:03 – Matias Maccelli (7) from William Nylander (28), Auston Matthews (14)

P1 16:31 – Max Domi (5) from Troy Stecher (7)

P1 19:40 – Nylander (15) from Steven Lorentz (8), Brandon Carlo (3)

P2 13:07 – John Tavares (16) from Nylander (29)

P3 19:46 – Nicholas Robertson (10) – Unassisted

DUCKS 3 at SABRES 5

Anaheim Ducks Scoring Summary

P3 15:16 – Olen Zellweger (6) from Jackson LaCombe (22), Granlund (10)

P3 18:02 – Leo Carlsson (18) from Ian Moore (5)

P3 19:12 – Mason McTavish (11) from Carlsson (26), Beckett Sennecke (20)

Buffalo Sabres center Tage Thompson celebrates with center Peyton Krebs and defenseman Bowen Byram after scoring a goal (Blake Dahlin-Imagn Images)

Buffalo Sabres Scoring Summary

P1 2:03 – Jack Quinn (8) from Ryan McLeod (17), Zach Benson (14)

P2 7:22 – Tage Thompson (22) from Peyton Krebs (12), Josh Doan (16)

P3 7:09 – Bowen Byram (10) from Thompson (19), Krebs (13)

P3 16:00 – Quinn (9) from Benson (15), Owen Power (11)

P3 19:49 – Josh Norris (6) (EN) from Alex Tuch (22)

PANTHERS 3 at SENATORS 2

Florida Panthers Scoring Summary

P2 11:34 – Evan Rodrigues (9) from Aaron Ekblad (14)

P2 13:13 – Carter Verhaeghe (13) from Forsling (14), Anton Lundell (19)

P3 3:48 – Forsling (2) from Ekblad (15), Verhaeghe (18)

Ottawa Senators Scoring Summary

P1 4:03 – Fabian Zetterlund (11) from Shane Pinto (10), Claude Giroux (22)

P3 18:18 – Drake Batherson (17) from Giroux (23), Jake Sanderson (25)

KRAKEN 2 at HURRICANES 3

Jaccob Slavin’s 300th Point Propels Hurricanes to 3-2 Win Over Kraken

Seattle Kraken Scoring Summary

P1 14:13 – Matty Beniers (9) – Unassisted

P3 5:56 – Berkly Catton (3) from Ryan Winterton (7)

Carolina Hurricanes Scoring Summary

P1 3:23 – Logan Stankoven (10) from K’Andre Miller (17)

P3 10:37 – Jordan Martinook (7) from Jordan Staal (8), Seth Jarvis (12)

P3 13:50 – William Carrier (5) from Jaccob Slavin (1), Staal (9)

RED WINGS 4 at CANADIENS 0

Red Wings Shut Out Canadiens to Jump into First in Atlantic

Detroit Red Wings Scoring Summary

P2 4:52 – Lucas Raymond (14) from James van Riemsdyk (7), Jacob Bernard-Docker (3)

P2 11:43 – Dylan Larkin (23) from Alex DeBrincat (22), Moritz Seider (25)

P3 0:34 – DeBrincat (23) from Patrick Kane (19), Andrew Copp (19)

P3 18:53 – Copp (7) (EN) from DeBrincat (23), Larkin (19)

ISLANDERS 4 at WILD 3 – OT

Islanders Force Overtime, Take Down Wild 4-3

New York Islanders Scoring Summary

P1 4:18 – Jean-Gabriel Pageau (7) – Unassisted

P2 1:29 – Simon Holmstrom (11) from Tony DeAngelo (16)

P2 19:34 – Casey Cizikas (6) from Holmstrom (11)

OT 1:34 – Holmstrom (12) from DeAngelo (17), Jonathan Drouin (17)

Minnesota Wild Scoring Summary

P1 2:51 – Ben Jones (1) from Brock Faber (17), Quinn Hughes (34)

P1 15:25 – Matt Boldy (27) from Hughes (35), Mats Zuccarello (16)

P2 8:26 – Kirill Kaprizov (25) from Daemon Hunt (3), Hughes (36)

BLACKHAWKS 3 at PREDATORS 0

Chicago Blackhawks Scoring Summary

P2 6:41 – Tyler Bertuzzi (23) from Connor Bedard (26), Artyom Levshunov (19)

P3 11:01 – Nick Lardis (4) from Bedard (27), Kevin Korchinski (1)

P3 18:32 – Ryan Greene (5) (EN) from Bertuzzi (13)

KINGS 4 at OILERS 3 – SO

Kings Knock Off Division Rival Oilers 4-3 in Shootout

Los Angeles Kings Scoring Summary

P1 17:50 – Corey Perry (10) from Brandt Clarke (15), Andrei Kuzmenko (8)

P2 3:42 – Andre Lee (1) from Quinton Byfield (19), Taylor Ward (2)

P3 6:21 – Alex Laferriere (12) from Clarke (16), Adrian Kempe (20)

Edmonton Oilers Scoring Summary

P1 9:12 – Leon Draisaitl (22) from Kasperi Kapanen (5)

P2 1:07 – Draisaitl (23) from Evan Bouchard (33)

P3 9:20 – Connor McDavid (30) from Nugent-Hopkins (25), Bouchard (34)

Shootout Summary:

LAK: Adrian Kempe – Winner

BLUES 2 at GOLDEN KNIGHTS 4

St. Louis Blues Scoring Summary

P1 0:53 – Robert Thomas (11) from Philip Broberg (13), Colton Parayko (12)

P3 3:33 – Jake Neighbours (11) from Thomas (22), Jordan Kyrou (10)

Vegas Golden Knights Scoring Summary

P1 7:34 – Mitch Marner (10) – Unassisted

P2 1:27 – Jack Eichel (14) from Kaedan Korczak (8)

P2 15:48 – Shea Theodore (5) from Jeremy Lauzon (6), Marner (36)

P3 17:36 – Mark Stone (15) (EN) – Unassisted