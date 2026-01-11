Islanders Force Overtime, Take Down Wild 4-3

The Minnesota Wild hosted the New York Islanders on Saturday evening, Jan. 10 in their first home game in nearly three weeks. The Wild did have some rough injury news as they added Joel Eriksson Ek to the list of injured players alongisde Zach Bogosian. They were both listed as day-to-day. The Islanders were without Pierre Engvall, Semyon Varlamov, Alexander Romanov, Kyle Palmieri, and Bo Horvat.

Filip Gustavsson was in the net for the Wild while Ilya Sorokin was in the net for the Islanders. The game started out in favor of the Wild but the Islanders responded back all night long and they went into the final period tied and overtime was needed. There were chances for both sides but the Islanders came out on top 4-3. This moved the Wild’s record to 26-11-9 and the Islanders to 25-15-5.

Game Recap

The Wild opened the scoring just a few minutes into the first with a goal from Ben Jones, his first NHL career goal. Brock Faber and Quinn Hughes assisted him which made it 1-0. The Islanders answered back a short time later with a goal from Jean-Gabriel Pageau, unassisted that made it 1-1.

The Wild responded with a goal on the power play from Matt Boldy. Hughes and Mats Zuccarello assisted him. That was the final goal of the period and the Wild took the lead into the second.

In the second period the Islanders got on the board first with a goal from Simon Holmstrom. Tony DeAngelo recorded the lone assist that tied it 2-2. The Wild answered back with a goal by Kirill Kaprizov. Daemon Hunt and Hughes assisted him.

New York Islanders right wing Simon Holmstrom celebrates a goal with the bench (Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images)

The Islanders scored shorthanded late in the period on a goal by Casey Cizikas. The lone assist went to Holmstrom. That was the final goal of the second and they went into the third tied 3-3. There was no scoring in the third and overtime was required to determine a winner. Holmstrom scored his second of the night which won the game for the Islanders in the extra session. DeAngelo and Jonathan Drouin assisted him.

The Wild will remain at home to host the New Jersey Devils on Monday, Jan. 12. The Islanders will remain on the road as they head north to face the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday, Jan. 13.