3 Takeaways From the Avalanche’s 8-2 Win Over the Senators

You can tell it has been a special season for the Colorado Avalanche when it took until the new year for them to lose two straight games in regulation. But even after the 4-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning, it felt like business as usual coming into Thursday’s tilt with the Ottawa Senators.

Though the lineup has a few more holes than we are accustomed to seeing, the Avalanche came out and completely dominated the Senators. It was quite the Avalanche of goals as the Avalanche coasted to an 8-2 victory on Thursday.

A Statement Win

A win is a win, but it has to feel nice to come off a loss and immediately body your next opponent. Ottawa has struggled this season, but you can erase the questions about your opponent when you put up eight goals in two periods.

Nathan MacKinnon was quiet in the back-to-back losses and made up for it by posting a goal and three assists against the Senators. Cale Makar had a goal and two assists. Martin Necas had a goal and an assist. All the stars came out for the Avalanche.

Colorado Avalanche center Brock Nelson celebrates his goal with defenseman Devon Toews and defenseman Josh Manson against the Vancouver Canucks (Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images)

The Avalanche are a good team, so getting back in the win column was inevitable. Being able to waste no time in absolutely destroying their opponent puts to rest any doubts that may have been lingering after the Florida road trip and allows them to get back on the right track.

Flowers for Brock Nelson

It really can’t be talked about enough just how important the addition of Brock Nelson has been to this lineup. For years, the Achilles heel of the Avalanche was the hole at second line center, and the hope was that Nelson could finally fill that spot when he was acquired last season.

Related: NHL Morning Recap – January 9, 2026

He showed flashes after being acquired but has really taken off this season. He had a pair of goals and an assist on Thursday night, just the latest fantastic performance in what has been quite the run. He is on a seven-game point streak and has five multi-point games in his last nine games.

Nelson has more than shored up the second line center spot, he has elevated his game. He is on his best points-per-game pace since the 2022-23 season, when he finished with 36 goals and 75 points in 82 games. Getting that level of production would be fantastic for both him and the Avalanche.

Josh Manson May be the Most Underrated Player on the Team

While we are handing out flowers, Josh Manson deserves far more recognition than he gets for his play this season. He has always been a solid defender, but his game has hit a new level this season across the board.

Josh Manson and Brent Burns of the Colorado Avalanche (Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images)

Manson had a pair of goals and a pair of assists on Thursday in a surprising offensive outburst. With 19 points in 43 games, he is on pace for his second-best offensive season ever. He’s also an incredible +32, playing dependable, physical defense nearly 18 minutes per night.

There is a lot of star power on this team, but guys like Manson are what make them so tough to play against. He has come to be an important piece of the defensive corps, and it’s time he got a bit more recognition for his play.

Nice to Get Back in the Win Column

Between the win and the news that the Avalanche will play the Utah Mammoth in 2027’s Winter Classic, everything is positive in Denver once again. The Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild have slowed their pace, and the Avalanche have now built up an 11-point lead in the Central Division.

The Avalanche have a very manageable schedule over their next six games. Though the Toronto Maple Leafs and Washington Capitals have been playing well of late, they have games against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Nashville Predators, Anaheim Ducks, and Philadelphia Flyers in that same span. It’s a nice opportunity to pad the division lead even more.