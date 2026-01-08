Projected Lineups for Senators vs Avalanche – 01/08/26

The Ottawa Senators take on the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SENATORS (20-17-5) at AVALANCHE (31-4-7)
9 p.m. ET; KTVD, ALT, TSN5, RDS2
Senators projected lineup
Drake Batherson — Tim Stutzle — Dylan Cozens
Brady Tkachuk — Shane Pinto — Fabian Zetterlund
Michael Amadio — Ridly Greig — Claude Giroux
Nick Cousins — Stephen Halliday — David Perron
Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven — Jordan Spence
Mads Sogaard
Leevi Merilainen
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Nikolas Matinpalo, Linus Ullmark
Injured: Lars Eller (broken foot)
Status report
Ottawa didn’t hold a morning skate following a 3-1 loss at Utah on Wednesday.
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen– Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas
Gavin Brindley — Brock Nelson — Valeri Nichushkin
Ross Colton — Jack Drury — Victor Olofsson
Ivan Ivan — Parker Kelly — Zakhar Bardakov
Samuel Girard — Cale Makar
Josh Manson — Brent Burns
Ilya Solovyov — Sam Malinski
Scott Wedgewood
Trent Miner
Scratched: Ilya Solovyov
Injured: Gabriel Landeskog (upper body), Devon Toews (upper body), Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body), Joel Kiviranta (lower body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery)
Status report
Colton missed morning skate due to an illness but is expected to play for Colorado. … Landeskog, a forward, is expected to miss weeks. … Toews, a defenseman, is not skating yet and is week to week. … Kiviranta, a forward, isn’t skating either and is week to week. … Blackwood, a goalie, is back on the ice rehabbing and could be ready to return next week. He was originally considered week to week.
