Projected Lineups for Senators vs Avalanche – 01/08/26

The Ottawa Senators take on the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SENATORS (20-17-5) at AVALANCHE (31-4-7)

9 p.m. ET; KTVD, ALT, TSN5, RDS2

Senators projected lineup

Drake Batherson — Tim Stutzle — Dylan Cozens

Brady Tkachuk — Shane Pinto — Fabian Zetterlund

Michael Amadio — Ridly Greig — Claude Giroux

Nick Cousins — Stephen Halliday — David Perron

Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven — Jordan Spence

Mads Sogaard

Leevi Merilainen

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Nikolas Matinpalo, Linus Ullmark

Injured: Lars Eller (broken foot)

Status report

Ottawa didn’t hold a morning skate following a 3-1 loss at Utah on Wednesday.

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen– Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas

Gavin Brindley — Brock Nelson — Valeri Nichushkin

Ross Colton — Jack Drury — Victor Olofsson

Ivan Ivan — Parker Kelly — Zakhar Bardakov

Samuel Girard — Cale Makar

Josh Manson — Brent Burns

Ilya Solovyov — Sam Malinski

Scott Wedgewood

Trent Miner

Scratched: Ilya Solovyov

Injured: Gabriel Landeskog (upper body), Devon Toews (upper body), Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body), Joel Kiviranta (lower body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery)

Status report

Colton missed morning skate due to an illness but is expected to play for Colorado. … Landeskog, a forward, is expected to miss weeks. … Toews, a defenseman, is not skating yet and is week to week. … Kiviranta, a forward, isn’t skating either and is week to week. … Blackwood, a goalie, is back on the ice rehabbing and could be ready to return next week. He was originally considered week to week.

