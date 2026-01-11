Blues Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Broberg, Stenberg, Trade Chatter and More

The St. Louis Blues are navigating a turbulent stretch defined by significant roster news and a dip in the standings. Here are the key storylines and their upcoming schedule for the week of Jan. 11-18, 2026.

Philip Broberg’s Bittersweet Weekend

The biggest news surrounds defenseman Philip Broberg. On Saturday, Jan. 10, he signed a massive six-year, $48 million contract extension ($8 million average annual value/AAV). However, in a cruel twist of fate, he suffered an upper-body injury just minutes into that night’s game against the Vegas Golden Knights after a hit by Mark Stone. His status is now a major concern for the team’s blue line.

Trade Chatter Heating Up

With the Blues sitting 7th in the Central Division and struggling to find consistency (having lost recent games to the Chicago Blackhawks, Utah Mammoth, and Golden Knights), general manager (GM) Doug Armstrong is reportedly “open for business.” Rumors have intensified, with insiders suggesting that almost no one is safe—even star center Robert Thomas has surprisingly surfaced in trade speculation, though the asking price would be astronomical.

Olympic Nods

Despite team struggles, individual Blues players are receiving international recognition for the 2026 Winter Olympics. Jordan Binnington and Colton Parayko were named to Team Canada, Philip Broberg to Team Sweden, Pius Suter to Team Switzerland, and prospect Dalibor Dvorsky to Team Slovakia.

Stenberg’s First

Amidst the losses, there are bright spots in development. Rookie Otto Stenberg recently scored his first NHL goal, providing a glimpse of the future as the team leans more on its younger talent.

Blues Schedule Jan. 11 – 18

Date Time (CT) Opponent Venue Notes Tue, Jan. 13 7:30 PM Carolina Hurricanes Enterprise Center A tough test against one of the Metro Division’s top teams. Fri, Jan. 16 7:00 PM Tampa Bay Lightning Enterprise Center The Blues host perennial contenders Tampa Bay. Sun, Jan. 18 7:00 PM Edmonton Oilers Rogers Place Start of a road trip; facing McDavid and Draisaitl.

