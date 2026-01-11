Jets Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Skid Finally Snapped, Home Stretch, and More

The Winnipeg Jets are entering a critical week in their 2025-26 campaign. After a plummet down the standings that has shocked the fanbase, they finally showed signs of life this past Friday. Here are the key storylines and upcoming schedule for the week of Jan. 11-18.

Snapped the Skid (Finally)

The most immediate relief for the team is the 5-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Friday, Jan. 9. This win snapped a franchise-worst 11-game losing streak (0-7-4 stretch) that had sent the team into a freefall. The Jets continued their success with a 4-3 win over the New Jersey Devils on Sunday afternoon (Jan. 11).

Top Pick Talk

A major narrative surrounding the team is the stunning contrast between last season and this one. After winning the Presidents’ Trophy in 2024-25, the Jets currently sit near the bottom of the Central Division and the Western Conference. With a record hovering around 17-22-5, playoff hopes are fading rapidly, and conversations in local media have begun shifting toward the NHL Draft Lottery and top prospect Gavin McKenna.

Olympic Roster Fallout

The rosters for the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics were recently finalized, creating mixed emotions in the locker room:

The Good: Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck and forward Kyle Connor were named to Team USA, while defenseman Josh Morrissey was selected for Team Canada.

The Snub: Star center Mark Scheifele was left off Team Canada’s roster, a decision that has sparked significant debate. All eyes are on Scheifele to see if he plays with a “chip on his shoulder” this week.

Home Cooking

The schedule favours a rebound. Including the recent wins against LA and New Jersey, the Jets are in the midst of a home-heavy stretch. Two of their next three games are at the Canada Life Centre, giving them a prime opportunity to stabilize their season before the Olympic break approaches.

Jets Schedule Jan. 11 – 18

Date Opponent Time (CT) Venue Broadcast Notes Tue, Jan. 13 vs. New York Islanders 7:00 PM Canada Life Centre Canadian Armed Forces Night Thu, Jan. 15 @ Minnesota Wild 7:00 PM Grand Casino Arena Central Div. Rivalry Sat, Jan. 17 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs 6:00 PM Canada Life Centre Hockey Talks Night

