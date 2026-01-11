NHL Rumours: Hamilton Blocks Trade, DeBrusk Available & Rock Bottom Rangers

In today’s NHL rumour rundown, we look at the tension growing between Dougie Hamilton and the New Jersey Devils as they look to facilitate a trade. Elsewhere, the Vancouver Canucks are reportedly listening to trade offers for Jake DeBrusk. Finally, we look at the New York Rangers, who are hitting rock bottom after a 10-2 loss to the Boston Bruins.

Hamilton Scratched, Trade Being Worked On

The Devils are not getting enough from Hamilton, who has been designated the number one defenseman in New Jersey for many years now. It is clear that the team has not been happy with the play of Hamilton, who has five goals and 10 points through 40 games.

Dougie Hamilton and Brenden Dillon of the New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Hamilton is set to serve as a healthy scratch against the Winnipeg Jets on Jan. 11, and agent J.P. Barry referred to the scratching as a business move.

“Dougie was informed today that he will be not be playing now that Kovacevic is back in the lineup. In our view, this decision is all about business rather than his game right now. Singling him out seems very calculated at this stage. Dougie has a 10-team trade list and there have been efforts to trade him going back to the draft last year. We have made it clear to the Devils that we will consider teams outside our list and other creative ways to get to a team that is mutually acceptable.” J.P. Barry, Hamilton’s Agent, via Pierre LeBrun

The mention of the draft was news to many. While there were rumours about him being potentially available, it has now been made public that there was a trade to the San Jose Sharks that Hamilton blocked as a part of his 10-team trade list.

The Devils are going to look to make a move, and with the leniency from Hamilton and his agent, there is likely a deal to be made, as there are reported “hard feelings”, though he comes with a hefty $9 million contract.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have been linked to Hamilton in the past, and could be a team looking to make a big trade.

Canucks Want to Move DeBrusk

On an episode of Sekeres & Price, LeBrun reported that there is a market for a player like DeBrusk and that the Canucks would like to move him. He adds that he does have trade protection, but there could be some leniency with this clause.

DeBrusk is on pace for another 20-goal, 40-point season, but hasn’t had the step and impact on the lineup the Canucks had hoped for when signing him.

DeBrusk has five more seasons at $5.5 million, and with the change in salaries lately, there are likely a number of teams lining up to get an impactful winger locked into a deal like that.

No teams have been name-dropped, but teams like the Carolina Hurricanes and Toronto Maple Leafs are looking to add, and the Winnipeg Jets are reportedly after scorers with term – there could be a good fit there.

Rangers Embarrassed After 10-2 Loss

Some of the quotes tossed around after the Rangers’ 10-2 loss include “That’s as bad as it gets” from captain J.T. Miller and “I feel like we should be embarrassed right now” from Vincent Trocheck.

James Murphy of RG.org reports that general manager Chris Drury isn’t going to wait much longer to make changes, and that was before their three-game skid, seeing them outscored 18-6.

When looking at the assets the Rangers have, Adam Fox and Igor Shesterkin are the cornerstones and are likely staying put. Veterans like Trocheck and Mika Zibanejad could certainly be in trade conversations, but someone like Artemi Panarin is going to garner the most attention.

After proving to be one of the league’s best wingers over the last half-decade, he is up for a new deal. Is there much incentive to want to stay in New York right now? Or do the Rangers want to get assets for him and make major changes moving forward?

The Rangers could make the trade deadline all the more interesting, and there are a number of players teams would be calling on.