Projected Lineups for Ducks vs Red Wings – 11/13/25

The Anaheim Ducks take on the Detroit Red Wings at the Little Caesars Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

Ducks projected lineup

Chris Kreider — Leo Carlsson — Troy Terry

Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Beckett Sennecke

Nikita Nesterenko — Ryan Poehling — Alex Killorn

Ryan Strome — Mikael Granlund — Frank Vatrano

Jackson LaCombe — Drew Helleson

Olen Zellweger — Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov — Ian Moore

Lukas Dostal

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Sam Colangelo, Ross Johnston, Jansen Harkins

Injured: Radko Gudas (lower body)

Status report

Strome will make his season debut after missing 16 games with an upper-body injury. … Granlund will return after missing eight games with a lower-body injury.

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond

Patrick Kane — J.T. Compher — Emmitt Finnie

Marco Kasper — Nate Danielson — Mason Appleton

James van Riemsdyk — Andrew Copp — Elmer Soderblom

Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot — Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Travis Hamonic — Albert Johansson

John Gibson

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Jacob Bernard-Docker, Jonatan Berggren, Michael Rasmussen

Injured: None

Status report

Gibson will start against his former team for the second time in two weeks. … The Red Wings held an optional morning skate Thursday. … Detroit coach Todd McLellan juggled his top two lines at practice Wednesday, with DeBrincat moving to the top line and Finnie to the second line.

