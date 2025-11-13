Projected Lineups for Ducks vs Red Wings – 11/13/25

The Anaheim Ducks take on the Detroit Red Wings at the Little Caesars Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
DUCKS (11-4-1) at RED WINGS (9-7-0)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, KTTV, Victory+
Ducks projected lineup
Chris Kreider — Leo Carlsson — Troy Terry
Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Beckett Sennecke
Nikita Nesterenko — Ryan Poehling — Alex Killorn
Ryan Strome — Mikael Granlund — Frank Vatrano
Jackson LaCombe — Drew Helleson
Olen Zellweger — Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov — Ian Moore
Lukas Dostal
Petr Mrazek
Scratched: Sam Colangelo, Ross Johnston, Jansen Harkins
Injured: Radko Gudas (lower body)
Status report
Strome will make his season debut after missing 16 games with an upper-body injury. … Granlund will return after missing eight games with a lower-body injury.
Latest for THW:
- Ducks’ Leo Carlsson Is Only Scratching the Surface of His Potential
- NHL Morning Recap – November 12, 2025
- Landeskog & the Avalanche Win 4-1 Over the Ducks for 4th Straight Victory
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Patrick Kane — J.T. Compher — Emmitt Finnie
Marco Kasper — Nate Danielson — Mason Appleton
James van Riemsdyk — Andrew Copp — Elmer Soderblom
Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot — Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Travis Hamonic — Albert Johansson
John Gibson
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Jacob Bernard-Docker, Jonatan Berggren, Michael Rasmussen
Injured: None
Status report
Gibson will start against his former team for the second time in two weeks. … The Red Wings held an optional morning skate Thursday. … Detroit coach Todd McLellan juggled his top two lines at practice Wednesday, with DeBrincat moving to the top line and Finnie to the second line.
Latest for THW:
- Red Wings Need Multiple Trades to Fix Struggling Offense
- It’s Time for the Red Wings to Retire Sergei Fedorov’s No. 91
- Red Wings’ 3rd Pairing Is Better With Jacob Bernard-Docker