Projected Lineups for Stars vs Canadiens – 11/13/25

The Dallas Stars take on the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

STARS (10-4-3) at CANADIENS (10-4-2)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, Victory+

Stars projected lineup

Sam Steel — Wyatt Johnston — Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Tyler Seguin

Oskar Back — Justin Hyrckowian — Maverick Bourque

Colin Blackwell — Radek Faksa — Nathan Bastian

Esa Lindell — Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley — Ilya Lyubushkin

Lian Bichsel — Alexander Petrovic

Casey DeSmith

Jake Oettinger

Scratched: Kyle Capobianco

Injured: Jamie Benn (collapsed lung), Adam Erne (undisclosed), Matt Duchene (upper body), Nils Lundkvist (lower body)

Status report

Harley did not take part in the Stars morning skate Thursday but is expected to play. … Benn skated once again Thursday; Dallas coach Glen Gulutzan is hopeful the forward will make his season debut within the next week. “He’s had a couple of good skates, yesterday was a really hard skate for him and he got through it,” Gulutzan said. “All signs seem to be he is heading in the right direction.”

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook — Oliver Kapanen — Ivan Demidov

Zach Bolduc — Kirby Dach — Brendan Gallagher

Josh Anderson — Jake Evans — Joe Veleno

Mike Matheson — Noah Dobson

Jayden Struble — Lane Hutson

Arber Xhekaj — Alexandre Carrier

Jakub Dobes

Sam Montembeault

Scratched: None

Injured: Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body)

Status report

The Canadiens will dress the same 18 skaters for the ninth straight game.

