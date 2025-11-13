Projected Lineups for Stars vs Canadiens – 11/13/25

The Dallas Stars take on the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
STARS (10-4-3) at CANADIENS (10-4-2)
7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, Victory+
Stars projected lineup
Sam Steel — Wyatt Johnston — Mikko Rantanen
Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Tyler Seguin
Oskar Back — Justin Hyrckowian — Maverick Bourque
Colin Blackwell — Radek Faksa — Nathan Bastian
Esa Lindell — Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley — Ilya Lyubushkin
Lian Bichsel — Alexander Petrovic
Casey DeSmith
Jake Oettinger
Scratched: Kyle Capobianco
Injured: Jamie Benn (collapsed lung), Adam Erne (undisclosed), Matt Duchene (upper body), Nils Lundkvist (lower body)
Status report
Harley did not take part in the Stars morning skate Thursday but is expected to play. … Benn skated once again Thursday; Dallas coach Glen Gulutzan is hopeful the forward will make his season debut within the next week. “He’s had a couple of good skates, yesterday was a really hard skate for him and he got through it,” Gulutzan said. “All signs seem to be he is heading in the right direction.”
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook — Oliver Kapanen — Ivan Demidov
Zach Bolduc — Kirby Dach — Brendan Gallagher
Josh Anderson — Jake Evans — Joe Veleno
Mike Matheson — Noah Dobson
Jayden Struble — Lane Hutson
Arber Xhekaj — Alexandre Carrier
Jakub Dobes
Sam Montembeault
Scratched: None
Injured: Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body)
Status report
The Canadiens will dress the same 18 skaters for the ninth straight game.
