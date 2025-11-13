Projected Lineups for Kings vs Maple Leafs – 11/13/25

The Los Angeles Kings take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Scotiabank Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
KINGS (8-5-4) at MAPLE LEAFS (8-8-1)
7 p.m. ET; SNO, FDSNW
Kings projected lineup
Joel Armia — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala — Quinton Byfield — Alex Laferriere
Warren Foegele — Phillip Danault — Trevor Moore
Jeff Malott — Alex Turcotte — Corey Perry
Mikey Anderson — Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin — Cody Ceci
Darcy Kuemper
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Jacob Moverare, Samuel Helenius, Andrei Kuzmenko
Injured: None
Status report
Kuzmenko, a forward who was benched in the third period of a 5-1 win at the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday, will be a healthy scratch and replaced by Malott.
Latest for THW:
- L.A. Kings’ Elite Road Game Is What’s Keeping Them In Contention
- NHL Morning Recap – November 12, 2025
- Kings Keep On Winning on Road with Decisive 5-1 Victory over Canadiens
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies — John Tavares — William Nylander
Nicholas Robertson — Max Domi — Bobby McMann
Dakota Joshua — Nicolas Roy — Matias Maccelli
Sammy Blais — Steven Lorentz — Calle Jarnkrok
Morgan Rielly — Brandon Carlo
Simon Benoit — Jake McCabe
Dakota Mermis — Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Dennis Hildeby
Artur Akhtyamov
Scratched: Philippe Myers
Injured: Chris Tanev (upper body), Scott Laughton (upper body), Auston Matthews (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (upper body)
Status report:
Matthews will be out a week, coach Craig Berube said, but added the center could potentially return sooner. … Akhtyamov was recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League on Thursday and will back up Hildeby; Stolarz, a goalie, is day to day. … Laughton, a forward, was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Saturday.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Rumors: Oilers’ Goalie Debate, Kampf Termination, & Stamkos Destinations
- 3 Takeaways From Another Maple Leafs’ 5-3 Loss to Bruins
- Maple Leafs Expected to Terminate Kämpf Contract