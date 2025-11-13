Projected Lineups for Kings vs Maple Leafs – 11/13/25

The Los Angeles Kings take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Scotiabank Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; SNO, FDSNW

Kings projected lineup

Joel Armia — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala — Quinton Byfield — Alex Laferriere

Warren Foegele — Phillip Danault — Trevor Moore

Jeff Malott — Alex Turcotte — Corey Perry

Mikey Anderson — Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin — Cody Ceci

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Jacob Moverare, Samuel Helenius, Andrei Kuzmenko

Injured: None

Status report

Kuzmenko, a forward who was benched in the third period of a 5-1 win at the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday, will be a healthy scratch and replaced by Malott.

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies — John Tavares — William Nylander

Nicholas Robertson — Max Domi — Bobby McMann

Dakota Joshua — Nicolas Roy — Matias Maccelli

Sammy Blais — Steven Lorentz — Calle Jarnkrok

Morgan Rielly — Brandon Carlo

Simon Benoit — Jake McCabe

Dakota Mermis — Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Dennis Hildeby

Artur Akhtyamov

Scratched: Philippe Myers

Injured: Chris Tanev (upper body), Scott Laughton (upper body), Auston Matthews (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (upper body)

Status report:

Matthews will be out a week, coach Craig Berube said, but added the center could potentially return sooner. … Akhtyamov was recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League on Thursday and will back up Hildeby; Stolarz, a goalie, is day to day. … Laughton, a forward, was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Saturday.

