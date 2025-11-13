Projected Lineups for Capitals vs Panthers – 11/13/25

The Washington Capitals take on the Florida Panthers at the Amerant Bank Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CAPITALS (8-7-1) at PANTHERS (8-7-1)
7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MNMT
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — Anthony Beauvillier
Aliaksei Protas — Connor McMichael — Tom Wilson
Ethen Frank — Hendrix Lapierre — Ryan Leonard
Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Justin Sourdif
Martin Fehervary — John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun — Matt Roy
Rasmus Sandin — Declan Chisholm
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Sonny Milano, Dylan McIlrath, Trevor van Riemsdyk
Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)
Status report
The Capitals will dress the same lineup they deployed in a 4-1 win at the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday.
Panthers projected lineup
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Brad Marchand
Carter Verhaeghe — Evan Rodrigues — Sam Reinhart
Jesper Boqvist — Sam Bennett — Mackie Samoskevich
A.J. Greer — Cole Schwindt — Luke Kunin
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Seth Jones
Donovan Sebrango — Jeff Petry
Daniil Tarasov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: Uvis Balinskis, Noah Gregor
Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder)
Status report
Greer did not participate in the Panthers’ morning skate Thursday, but coach Paul Maurice said he will be in the lineup. … Maurice said Tkachuk, a forward who had surgery to repair a torn adductor muscle and sports hernia in August, is progressing and could start on-ice training in the coming weeks.
