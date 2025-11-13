Projected Lineups for Capitals vs Panthers – 11/13/25

The Washington Capitals take on the Florida Panthers at the Amerant Bank Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CAPITALS (8-7-1) at PANTHERS (8-7-1)

7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MNMT

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — Anthony Beauvillier

Aliaksei Protas — Connor McMichael — Tom Wilson

Ethen Frank — Hendrix Lapierre — Ryan Leonard

Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Justin Sourdif

Martin Fehervary — John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun — Matt Roy

Rasmus Sandin — Declan Chisholm

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Sonny Milano, Dylan McIlrath, Trevor van Riemsdyk

Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)

Status report

The Capitals will dress the same lineup they deployed in a 4-1 win at the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday.

Latest for THW:

Panthers projected lineup

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Brad Marchand

Carter Verhaeghe — Evan Rodrigues — Sam Reinhart

Jesper Boqvist — Sam Bennett — Mackie Samoskevich

A.J. Greer — Cole Schwindt — Luke Kunin

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Seth Jones

Donovan Sebrango — Jeff Petry

Daniil Tarasov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Uvis Balinskis, Noah Gregor

Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder)

Status report

Greer did not participate in the Panthers’ morning skate Thursday, but coach Paul Maurice said he will be in the lineup. … Maurice said Tkachuk, a forward who had surgery to repair a torn adductor muscle and sports hernia in August, is progressing and could start on-ice training in the coming weeks.

Latest for THW: