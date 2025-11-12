Canadiens’ Hot Start Puts Several Players in Olympic Conversation

Given the Montreal Canadiens’ strong start this season, it’s only natural that several names have come up in conversations about the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina. Early performances often shape first impressions for national team selectors, and while Canada and the United States’ management groups have been scouting NHL games, several Habs have made a strong case to be included.

Nick Suzuki

Several of Team Canada’s top decision-makers were in the Bell Centre on Tuesday night when the Canadiens lost 5-1 to the Los Angeles Kings. Despite the loss, Nick Suzuki has been quietly forcing his way into Canada’s roster conversation since late last season.

Nick Suzuki, Montreal Canadiens (David Banks-Imagn Images)

With four goals and 16 assists in 16 games, Suzuki has been the engine behind Montreal’s solid offensive start, and his chemistry with Cole Caufield has elevated both his playmaking and his consistency. Canada’s center depth is always stacked, but Suzuki’s two-way reliability, leadership qualities, and strong analytics make him an ideal candidate for a bottom-six or middle-six role on the Olympic roster.

He may not challenge established stars like Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, or Sidney Crosby for top-line minutes, but his ability to kill penalties, win draws, and adapt to any situation fits perfectly with the kind of balance Team Canada traditionally values. If he keeps up this pace, a point-per-game and steady defensive metrics, Suzuki could find himself wearing a Canada jersey next February.

Cole Caufield

Caufield’s numbers are impossible to ignore: 12 goals and 6 assists through 16 games. His shot remains one of the most lethal among American forwards, and he’s scoring at a higher rate than many projected Team USA wingers.

However, Team USA’s management hasn’t shown much interest in Caufield until now, perhaps due to his small size or a perception that his game is streaky. The Americans are loaded with high-end wingers, including Matthew Tkachuk, Kyle Connor, Jason Robertson and others, which makes cracking the roster tough.

Still, Caufield’s ability to find open space, create offence on the power play, and finish plays with elite precision could force the conversation if he stays hot. If he continues producing at a 40+ goal pace, it will be hard for USA Hockey to justify leaving him off the roster.

Samuel Montembeault

Goaltender Samuel Montembeault had a taste of international action last year, serving as Canada’s third goalie at the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament. But his shaky start to the season has cooled his Olympic chances.

Through his first several outings, Montembeault has struggled, and his save percentage lags behind other Canadian netminders like Darcy Kuemper and Logan Thompson, both of whom have been sharper to start the year.

While Canada’s goaltending picture remains wide open, with no clear Carey Price-type lock anymore, Montembeault will need to improve drastically in the next few months to get back into contention. He has to remind Team Canada’s brass that his poise under pressure and calm demeanour, both of which stood out in the past, are still there.

Canadiens Olympic Bubble Watch

Defenseman Noah Dobson has been playing the best hockey of his career, and his recent trade to Montreal has only amplified his visibility. His size, mobility, and composure would fit seamlessly into Canada’s puck-moving blue line philosophy. He could potentially be an extra defenseman.

We can’t forget Lane Hutson. Unfortunately, like Caufield, Team USA has not shown much interest in including him on their Olympic roster. Despite buzzing around the ice again this season, his small size might be the dealbreaker. But someone could change their mind and give him a shot.

Then there’s Jakub Dobeš, the young goaltender who’s been one of the biggest surprises of the season. His early success has drawn attention throughout the league. If he maintains his strong numbers, he could earn a roster spot, or at least a backup role, on Team Czechia.

Canadiens Lock for the Olympics

Juraj Slafkovský is the only Canadien who is a lock for Olympic duty. The 2022 first overall pick will once again suit up for Team Slovakia, where he’s already a national hero after helping his country win the bronze medal at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing. His physicality and offensive growth this season will only make him more valuable to the young, evolving Slovak roster.

With the Canadiens’ impressive start to the season, several players are suddenly part of the Olympic conversation, whether as legitimate contenders or intriguing outsiders. Suzuki’s all-around excellence and leadership have put him firmly on Team Canada’s radar, while Caufield’s goal-scoring could yet sway Team USA, and Montembeault’s next few months will determine if his international résumé expands or stalls.