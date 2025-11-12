Projected Lineups for Rangers vs Lightning – 11/12/25

The New York Rangers take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Benchmark International Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
RANGERS (8-7-2) at LIGHTNING (8-5-2)
7 p.m, ET; HBO MAX, TNT, TVAS
Rangers projected lineup
Gabe Perreault — Mika Zibanejad — J.T. Miller
Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle — Noah Laba — Conor Sheary
Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Taylor Raddysh
Vladislav Gavrikov — Adam Fox
Carson Soucy — Will Borgen
Urho Vaakanainen — Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Juuso Parssinen, Jonny Brodzinski, Matthew Robertson
Injured: Matt Rempe (upper body)
Status report
Shesterkin will make his third straight start.
Lightning projected lineup
Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Gage Goncalves
Zemgus Girgensons — Yanni Gourde — Oliver Bjorkstrand
Curtis Douglas — Jack Finley — Scott Sabourin
J.J. Moser — Max Crozier
Charle-Edouard D’Astous — Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg — Darren Raddysh
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Boris Katchouk
Injured: Nick Paul (upper body), Ryan McDonagh (undisclosed), Pontus Holmberg (undisclosed), Dominic James (undisclosed), Victor Hedman (undisclosed)
Status report
Hedman, a defenseman, and Holmberg, a forward, are day to day and did not participate in an optional morning skate after each missed practice Tuesday. … McDonagh, a defenseman, and James, a forward, were placed on injured reserve. … Paul, a forward, skated Wednesday morning but will not return until next week at the earliest.