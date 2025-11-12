Projected Lineups for Rangers vs Lightning – 11/12/25

The New York Rangers take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Benchmark International Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

RANGERS (8-7-2) at LIGHTNING (8-5-2)

7 p.m, ET; HBO MAX, TNT, TVAS

Rangers projected lineup

Gabe Perreault — Mika Zibanejad — J.T. Miller

Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle — Noah Laba — Conor Sheary

Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Taylor Raddysh

Vladislav Gavrikov — Adam Fox

Carson Soucy — Will Borgen

Urho Vaakanainen — Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Juuso Parssinen, Jonny Brodzinski, Matthew Robertson

Injured: Matt Rempe (upper body)

Status report

Shesterkin will make his third straight start.

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Gage Goncalves

Zemgus Girgensons — Yanni Gourde — Oliver Bjorkstrand

Curtis Douglas — Jack Finley — Scott Sabourin

J.J. Moser — Max Crozier

Charle-Edouard D’Astous — Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg — Darren Raddysh

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson



Scratched: Boris Katchouk

Injured: Nick Paul (upper body), Ryan McDonagh (undisclosed), Pontus Holmberg (undisclosed), Dominic James (undisclosed), Victor Hedman (undisclosed)

Status report

Hedman, a defenseman, and Holmberg, a forward, are day to day and did not participate in an optional morning skate after each missed practice Tuesday. … McDonagh, a defenseman, and James, a forward, were placed on injured reserve. … Paul, a forward, skated Wednesday morning but will not return until next week at the earliest.