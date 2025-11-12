Projected Lineups for Oilers vs Flyers – 11/12/25

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Philadelphia Flyers at the Xfinity Mobile Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
OILERS (7-6-4) at FLYERS (8-5-2)
7:30 p.m. ET; NBCSP, TVAS2, SN
Oilers projected lineup
Andrew Mangiapane — Connor McDavid — Matt Savoie
Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Jack Roslovic
Isaac Howard — Adam Henrique — Trent Frederic
Mattias Janmark — Noah Philp — Curtis Lazar
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Jake Walman
Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Alec Regula, Troy Stecher, David Tomasek
Injured: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (undisclosed), Zach Hyman (wrist), Kasperi Kapanen (knee)
Status report
Hyman took part in the morning skate, but did not do line rushes. Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said the forward could make his season debut against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday or the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday. Hyman last played in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final. … Nugent-Hopkins, a forward, is expected to be out the remainder of the week.
Flyers projected lineup
Trevor Zegras — Sean Couturier — Matvei Michkov
Owen Tippett — Christian Dvorak — Travis Konecny
Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink
Nikita Grebenkin — Rodrigo Abols — Garnet Hathaway
Cam York — Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler — Jamie Drysdale
Emil Andrae — Noah Juulsen
Dan Vladar
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Carl Grundstrom, Nicolas Deslauriers, Adam Ginning, Egor Zamula
Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps)
Status report:
Foerster took part in an optional morning skate and will be a game-time decision, coach Rick Tocchet said. The forward has missed four games because of a lower-body injury sustained blocking a shot against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Nov. 1.