Alex Newhook’s Good Start Is Exactly What the Canadiens Needed

When the Montreal Canadiens opened the season, the focus was mainly on Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Ivan Demidov and Lane Hutson. But quietly, Alex Newhook has delivered one of the most encouraging performances so far. With six goals and six assists in 16 games, he ranks fifth in team scoring, trailing only those same players: Suzuki, Caufield, Demidov, and Hutson. For a player who came into the campaign with more questions than assurances, his early production has helped balance out the roster.

Head coach Martin St. Louis has also tasked Newhook with stabilizing a line that features two rookies, Demidov and Oliver Kapanen. Playing with two first-year players often means being the anchor: playing responsible defensively, on puck retrievals, responsible for making plays through the middle, and responsible for providing consistency to help the rookies develop their game. Newhook has embraced that role.

His speed remains his greatest asset, but what stands out this season is his poise. Demidov is benefiting from Newhook’s ability to create controlled entries, while Kapanen is thriving off Newhook’s forechecking pressure. The line works because he ties both ends together, filling the gaps, transporting the puck, and ensuring the rookies can lean on someone with experience. For a Canadiens team that has tried to surround its young talent with the right complementary players, Newhook’s transition into a reliable top-six contributor is significant.

What the Canadiens Were Hoping For

The Canadiens paid a steep price to acquire Newhook in 2023: a first-round pick, a second-round pick, and Gianni Fairbrother to the Colorado Avalanche. It was a clear indication that general manager Kent Hughes saw something more than a depth forward. He saw a player who, at 22 years old at the time, still had untapped potential and could eventually grow into a long-term piece of the rebuild.

His first season in Montreal showed flashes of that upside. With 34 points in 55 games, he looked like a player finally getting the right combination of opportunity and trust. But the follow-up season was a major setback: 26 points in 82 games in 2024-25. Injuries, inconsistency, and long stretches of ineffective play raised legitimate concerns about whether the Canadiens had overpaid for a player whose talent wasn’t going to materialize.

But development is never linear, especially for players who rely on confidence and rhythm. The Canadiens believed Newhook had more to give: his skating, his transition game, his ability to play center or wing, and his offensive instincts were all promising traits if they could all come together. Montreal brought him in because they believed he could become part of the core, not just a passenger in the lineup.

This season, that belief is starting to look justified. Newhook is faster and freer, and he’s showing signs of the player the Canadiens imagined he would be when they acquired him. He looks determined, more mature, and better equipped to handle pressure, and his production is finally reflecting it.

Newhook’s Promising Start

A hot 16-game stretch does not erase an inconsistent season in 2024-25, and Newhook’s next challenge will be maintaining this pace as the season grinds on. The Canadiens need stability. With players like Demidov, Kapanen, Juraj Slafkovsky, and Hutson taking on increasingly bigger roles, having a reliable and productive Newhook becomes even more important for balance.

But early signs matter, especially for a young team trying to take the next step. Newhook showing he can produce, drive a line, and complement young stars is exactly what Montreal needed. He brings depth, versatility, and insurance to a roster that cannot depend solely on its marquee players.

If he continues at this pace, even if he dips slightly, Newhook could finally cement himself as the top-six forward the Canadiens envisioned: a fast, smart, modern NHL forward who can play in multiple situations and help elevate the talent around him.