Projected Lineups for Stars vs Flyers – 11/15/25

The Dallas Stars take on the Philadelphia Flyers at the Xfinity Mobile Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
FLYERS (9-5-3) at STARS (11-4-3)
8 p.m. ET; Victory+, NBCSP
Flyers projected lineup
Matvei Michkov — Sean Couturier — Travis Konecny
Owen Tippett — Christian Dvorak — Trevor Zegras
Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink
Nicolas Deslauriers — Rodrigo Abols — Garnet Hathaway
Cam York — Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler — Jamie Drysdale
Emil Andrae — Noah Juulsen
Dan Vladar
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Nikita Grebenkin, Adam Ginning, Egor Zamula
Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps)
Status report
The Flyers did not hold a morning skate Saturday following a 6-5 shootout win at the St. Louis Blues on Friday.
Latest for THW:
- Dave “The Hammer” Schultz: Flyers’ Legendary Enforcer
- NHL Morning Recap – November 15, 2025
- Zegras Leads Flyers to Victory Over Blues in High-Scoring Affair
Stars projected lineup
Sam Steel — Wyatt Johnston — Mikko Rantanen
Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Tyler Seguin
Oskar Back — Justin Hyrckowian — Maverick Bourque
Colin Blackwell — Radek Faksa — Nathan Bastian
Esa Lindell — Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley — Ilya Lyubushkin
Lian Bichsel — Alexander Petrovic
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Kyle Capobianco
Injured: Jamie Benn (collapsed lung), Adam Erne (undisclosed), Matt Duchene (upper body), Nils Lundkvist (lower body)
Status report
Harley is a game-time decision because of an undisclosed injury; if he is unable to go, Capobianco, a defenseman, will enter the lineup. … Benn, a forward, is day to day and participated in the Stars’ morning skate Saturday as he continues to recover from his preseason injury. … Duchene, a center, remains day-to-day but no further timetable for his return has been set. … Lundkvist, a defenseman, is expected to resume skating in the next couple of days.
Latest for THW:
- Dallas Stars Winning as a Team After Successful Mini Road Trip
- NHL Morning Recap – November 14, 2025
- Stars Shut Out Canadiens as Johnston Nets 100th Career Goal