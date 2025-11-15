Projected Lineups for Stars vs Flyers – 11/15/25

The Dallas Stars take on the Philadelphia Flyers at the Xfinity Mobile Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLYERS (9-5-3) at STARS (11-4-3)

8 p.m. ET; Victory+, NBCSP

Flyers projected lineup

Matvei Michkov — Sean Couturier — Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett — Christian Dvorak — Trevor Zegras

Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink

Nicolas Deslauriers — Rodrigo Abols — Garnet Hathaway

Cam York — Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler — Jamie Drysdale

Emil Andrae — Noah Juulsen

Dan Vladar

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Nikita Grebenkin, Adam Ginning, Egor Zamula

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps)

Status report

The Flyers did not hold a morning skate Saturday following a 6-5 shootout win at the St. Louis Blues on Friday.

Latest for THW:

Stars projected lineup

Sam Steel — Wyatt Johnston — Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Tyler Seguin

Oskar Back — Justin Hyrckowian — Maverick Bourque

Colin Blackwell — Radek Faksa — Nathan Bastian

Esa Lindell — Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley — Ilya Lyubushkin

Lian Bichsel — Alexander Petrovic

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Kyle Capobianco

Injured: Jamie Benn (collapsed lung), Adam Erne (undisclosed), Matt Duchene (upper body), Nils Lundkvist (lower body)

Status report

Harley is a game-time decision because of an undisclosed injury; if he is unable to go, Capobianco, a defenseman, will enter the lineup. … Benn, a forward, is day to day and participated in the Stars’ morning skate Saturday as he continues to recover from his preseason injury. … Duchene, a center, remains day-to-day but no further timetable for his return has been set. … Lundkvist, a defenseman, is expected to resume skating in the next couple of days.

Latest for THW: