Projected Lineups for Golden Knights vs Blues – 11/15/25

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the St. Louis Blues at the Enterprise Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, SCRIPPS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Braeden Bowman

Pavel Dorofeyev — Tomas Hertl — Mitch Marner

Brandon Saad — Brett Howden — Reilly Smith

Cole Reinhardt — Colton Sissons — Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin — Kaedan Korczak

Jeremy Lauzon — Zach Whitecloud

Akira Schmid

Carl Lindbom

Scratched: Alexander Holtz, Ben Hutton

Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Mark Stone (upper body)

Status report

Schmid will start in consecutive games for the first time since Oct. 20 and 25. … Bowman was taking line rushes on the top line during the Golden Knights’ morning skate Saturday; he made his NHL debut in a 4-3 overtime loss to the New York Islanders on Thursday.

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich — Robert Thomas — Jimmy Snuggerud

Dylan Holloway — Brayden Schenn — Jordan Kyrou

Dalibor Dvorsky — Pius Suter — Nick Bjugstad

Alexey Toropchenko — Oskar Sundqvist — Nathan Walker

Philip Broberg — Colton Parayko

Cam Fowler — Justin Faulk

Tyler Tucker — Matthew Kessel

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Mathieu Joseph, Alexandre Texier, Hunter Skinner

Injured: Jake Neighbours (leg)

Status report

The Blues held an optional morning skate Saturday following a 6-5 shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday. … Bjugstad will replace Joseph, a forward. … Tucker will replace Skinner, a defenseman. … Neighbours, a forward, skated for a second straight day but will not play.

