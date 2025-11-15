Projected Lineups for Golden Knights vs Blues – 11/15/25

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the St. Louis Blues at the Enterprise Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
GOLDEN KNIGHTS (7-4-5) at BLUES (6-8-4)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, SCRIPPS
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Braeden Bowman
Pavel Dorofeyev — Tomas Hertl — Mitch Marner
Brandon Saad — Brett Howden — Reilly Smith
Cole Reinhardt — Colton Sissons — Keegan Kolesar
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin — Kaedan Korczak
Jeremy Lauzon — Zach Whitecloud
Akira Schmid
Carl Lindbom
Scratched: Alexander Holtz, Ben Hutton
Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Mark Stone (upper body)
Status report
Schmid will start in consecutive games for the first time since Oct. 20 and 25. … Bowman was taking line rushes on the top line during the Golden Knights’ morning skate Saturday; he made his NHL debut in a 4-3 overtime loss to the New York Islanders on Thursday.
Blues projected lineup
Pavel Buchnevich — Robert Thomas — Jimmy Snuggerud
Dylan Holloway — Brayden Schenn — Jordan Kyrou
Dalibor Dvorsky — Pius Suter — Nick Bjugstad
Alexey Toropchenko — Oskar Sundqvist — Nathan Walker
Philip Broberg — Colton Parayko
Cam Fowler — Justin Faulk
Tyler Tucker — Matthew Kessel
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Mathieu Joseph, Alexandre Texier, Hunter Skinner
Injured: Jake Neighbours (leg)
Status report
The Blues held an optional morning skate Saturday following a 6-5 shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday. … Bjugstad will replace Joseph, a forward. … Tucker will replace Skinner, a defenseman. … Neighbours, a forward, skated for a second straight day but will not play.
