Projected Lineups for Flyers vs Blues – 11/14/25

The Philadelphia Flyers take on the St. Louis Blues at the Enterprise Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
FLYERS (8-5-3) at BLUES (6-8-3)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, NBCSP+
Flyers projected lineup
Matvei Michkov — Sean Couturier — Travis Konecny
Owen Tippett — Christian Dvorak — Trevor Zegras
Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink
Nicolas Deslauriers — Rodrigo Abols — Garnet Hathaway
Cam York — Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler — Jamie Drysdale
Emil Andrae — Noah Juulsen
Samuel Ersson
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Nikita Grebenkin, Adam Ginning, Egor Zamula
Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps)
Status report
Deslauriers will replace Grebenkin, a forward. … Michkov and Zegras will flip spots on the top two forward lines for the Flyers.
Blues projected lineup
Pavel Buchnevich — Robert Thomas — Jimmy Snuggerud
Dylan Holloway — Dalibor Dvorsky — Jordan Kyrou
Brayden Schenn — Pius Suter — Mathieu Joseph
Alexey Toropchenko — Oskar Sundqvist — Nathan Walker
Philip Broberg — Colton Parayko
Cam Fowler — Justin Faulk
Matthew Kessel — Hunter Skinner
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Nick Bjugstad, Alexandre Texier, Tyler Tucker
Injured: Jake Neighbours (leg)
Status report
Joseph returns after missing one game with a lower-body injury. … Skinner will make his NHL debut. … Bjugstad, a forward, and Tucker, a defenseman, each will be a healthy scratch for the first time this season. … Neighbours, a forward, took part in the morning skate for the first time since blocking a shot against the Detroit Red Wings on Oct. 25 but will not play.
