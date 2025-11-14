Projected Lineups for Flyers vs Blues – 11/14/25

The Philadelphia Flyers take on the St. Louis Blues at the Enterprise Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLYERS (8-5-3) at BLUES (6-8-3)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, NBCSP+

Flyers projected lineup

Matvei Michkov — Sean Couturier — Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett — Christian Dvorak — Trevor Zegras

Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink

Nicolas Deslauriers — Rodrigo Abols — Garnet Hathaway

Cam York — Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler — Jamie Drysdale

Emil Andrae — Noah Juulsen

Samuel Ersson

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Nikita Grebenkin, Adam Ginning, Egor Zamula

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps)

Status report

Deslauriers will replace Grebenkin, a forward. … Michkov and Zegras will flip spots on the top two forward lines for the Flyers.

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich — Robert Thomas — Jimmy Snuggerud

Dylan Holloway — Dalibor Dvorsky — Jordan Kyrou

Brayden Schenn — Pius Suter — Mathieu Joseph

Alexey Toropchenko — Oskar Sundqvist — Nathan Walker

Philip Broberg — Colton Parayko

Cam Fowler — Justin Faulk

Matthew Kessel — Hunter Skinner

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Nick Bjugstad, Alexandre Texier, Tyler Tucker

Injured: Jake Neighbours (leg)

Status report

Joseph returns after missing one game with a lower-body injury. … Skinner will make his NHL debut. … Bjugstad, a forward, and Tucker, a defenseman, each will be a healthy scratch for the first time this season. … Neighbours, a forward, took part in the morning skate for the first time since blocking a shot against the Detroit Red Wings on Oct. 25 but will not play.

