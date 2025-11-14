Projected Lineups for Islanders vs Mammoth – 11/14/25

The New York Islanders take on the Utah Mammoth at the Delta Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

ISLANDERS (9-6-2) at MAMMOTH (10-7-0)

9 p.m. ET; Utah16, MSGSN

Islanders projected lineup

Emil Heineman — Bo Horvat — Kyle Palmieri

Jonathan Drouin — Mathew Barzal — Simon Holmstrom

Anders Lee — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Anthony Duclair

Casey Cizikas — Calum Ritchie — Maxim Tsyplakov

Matthew Schaefer — Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech — Tony DeAngelo

Alexander Romanov — Adam Boqvist

David Rittich

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Kyle MacLean, Scott Mayfield, Travis Mitchell

Injured: Maxim Shabanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee), Ethan Bear (upper body)

Status report

The Islanders did not conduct a morning skate Friday following a 4-3 overtime win at the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday. … Rittich is expected to start after Sorokin made 26 saves at Vegas.

Latest for THW:

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Logan Cooley — Nick Schmaltz

Michael Carcone — Barrett Hayton — Dylan Guenther

JJ Peterka — Jack McBain — Lawson Crouse

Kailer Yamamoto — Kevin Stenlund — Brandon Tanev

Mikhail Sergachev — Dmitri Simashev

Nate Schmidt — John Marino

Ian Cole — Nick DeSimone

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Olli Maatta, Liam O’Brien

Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), Alex Kerfoot (lower body)

Status report

The Mammoth held an optional morning skate Friday. … Durzi skated Friday, but will miss his 16th straight game; Utah coach Andre Tourigny said the defenseman is still “a little bit away” from returning to the lineup. … The Mammoth assigned forward Kevin Rooney to Tucson of the American Hockey League on Friday.

Latest for THW: