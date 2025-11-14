Projected Lineups for Islanders vs Mammoth – 11/14/25

The New York Islanders take on the Utah Mammoth at the Delta Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
ISLANDERS (9-6-2) at MAMMOTH (10-7-0)
9 p.m. ET; Utah16, MSGSN
Islanders projected lineup
Emil Heineman — Bo Horvat — Kyle Palmieri
Jonathan Drouin — Mathew Barzal — Simon Holmstrom
Anders Lee — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Anthony Duclair
Casey Cizikas — Calum Ritchie — Maxim Tsyplakov
Matthew Schaefer — Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech — Tony DeAngelo
Alexander Romanov — Adam Boqvist
David Rittich
Ilya Sorokin
Scratched: Kyle MacLean, Scott Mayfield, Travis Mitchell
Injured: Maxim Shabanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee), Ethan Bear (upper body)
Status report
The Islanders did not conduct a morning skate Friday following a 4-3 overtime win at the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday. … Rittich is expected to start after Sorokin made 26 saves at Vegas.
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller — Logan Cooley — Nick Schmaltz
Michael Carcone — Barrett Hayton — Dylan Guenther
JJ Peterka — Jack McBain — Lawson Crouse
Kailer Yamamoto — Kevin Stenlund — Brandon Tanev
Mikhail Sergachev — Dmitri Simashev
Nate Schmidt — John Marino
Ian Cole — Nick DeSimone
Karel Vejmelka
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Olli Maatta, Liam O’Brien
Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), Alex Kerfoot (lower body)
Status report
The Mammoth held an optional morning skate Friday. … Durzi skated Friday, but will miss his 16th straight game; Utah coach Andre Tourigny said the defenseman is still “a little bit away” from returning to the lineup. … The Mammoth assigned forward Kevin Rooney to Tucson of the American Hockey League on Friday.
