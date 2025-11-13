3 Takeaways From Mammoth’s 5-2 Win Over Sabres

Another losing streak is snapped for the Utah Mammoth, and the strong start continues for them at Delta Center. A win was needed on Wednesday, especially with a 1-3-0 record coming on their most recent road trip. Changes also needed to be made due to the Mammoth’s poor play in the third period as of late.

Well, both things happened against the Buffalo Sabres. The Mammoth responded to their recent stretch of bad third periods with a good one and got a 5-2 win thanks to that. Here are some takeaways from Wednesday night’s game.

Nick DeSimone Gets the Mammoth Going

If you were looking for a player who was going to get the Mammoth going, one of the last players you probably would’ve thought of was Nick DeSimone. The defenseman, who was appearing in only his second game this season on Wednesday, was solid against the Ottawa Senators on Sunday, producing an assist. However, it paled in comparison to his big point against the Sabres.

Halfway through the second period, Michael Carcone slid a pass to Lawson Crouse on the other side of the net. The pass missed Crouse’s stick, and it bounced back to an incoming DeSimone. DeSimone unleashed a slapshot that beat Colten Ellis for the defenseman’s first goal of the season. It was also the first goal of the game.

“I think there was a lot of nerve,” head coach André Tourigny said. “We knew we wanted to win that game, and then you get down 2-0. I think there was an energy level. Veg (Karel Vejmelka) made a few saves, a really huge one on our turnover. I think that was the start of turning it around, and a big goal by Desi. After that, I think we were the team we had to be.”

It was a massive goal by DeSimone, who is loved in the locker room. He was really feeling it on Wednesday, as he had a shot later in the game that hit the crossbar and almost went in. Perhaps because it was against his childhood team.

“It feels good to get one against them, not gonna lie,” DeSimone said. “Taking that away, it’s nice to get one in a win.”

DeSimone hasn’t had the easiest road to the NHL. He spent six seasons in the American Hockey League with the San Jose Barracuda, Rochester Americans, and Stockton Heat before playing his first NHL game with the Calgary Flames. He was then claimed off waivers twice before ending up in the Utah organization.

Because of his long journey to the Mammoth organization and because he hasn’t been an everyday defenseman with the Mammoth, his teammates are especially rooting for him. When DeSimone scored that goal, they couldn’t be happier.

“It’s awesome, especially him being from Buffalo,” JJ Peterka said. “Since he came in the lineup, he’s done a heck of a job for us. He’s played super solid.”

It was another big game for DeSimone. Two points in two games isn’t shabby at all for a guy who’s been an extra defenseman for most of his career. It only took two games for him to lock down a spot in the lineup over a guy like Olli Määttä on the blueline. However, DeSimone has certainly earned it for the time being.

A Big Change in the Third Period

DeSimone’s goal put the Mammoth down by only one goal at the end of the second period. However, the goal also kicked off a torrid third period for the Mammoth’s offense.

To start the third period, Tourigny made a quick lineup change. He placed Peterka on the third line with Lawson Crouse and Jack McBain, and put Michael Carcone on the second line with Dylan Guenther and Barrett Hayton. It worked out immediately. Peterka scored against his old team within a minute in the period to tie the game up.

“Yeah (it feels special) since in Buffalo, I didn’t do anything,” Peterka said. “Doing something here was pretty good.”

Then Crouse scored to make it 3-2 with Peterka getting the assist. With goals from Nick Schmaltz and Clayton Keller, the Mammoth ended up scoring five unanswered goals to eventually win 5-2.

It was Tourigny’s adjustment that helped the Mammoth have a great third period, which won them the game. The line of Peterka, Crouse, and McBain looked fantastic together. Deconstructing the former second line even more seemed to be the best move for everyone.

“You could feel the nerve a little bit in the first two periods,” Tourigny said. “JJ broke the game down when he scored that big goal. From there, there was a boost of comfort. We knew we were playing well, and the tweak in the lines, I think, helped a little bit for everybody.”

Utah Mammoth right wing JJ Peterka celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks (Matt Marton-Imagn Images)

The third period just looked like a better period for the whole team, which isn’t something that has been said about the Mammoth recently. It’s been a struggle over the past three games in the third period, where the Mammoth have fallen apart and their opponent has capitalized on that to win the game.

However, the Mammoth looked engaged. They were defending well and attacking the net. The team shut down the Sabres’ offense and never looked back as they put on a show for the Mammoth faithful.

“The last three games, more than 50% of the offense we gave up was in the third because we were trailing, chasing, & not defending hard enough,” Tourigny said. “Tonight, we gave up zero. We defended hard, played good with the puck, & defended with pace. Everybody was engaged. Everybody was detail resilient, relentless. That was fun to see.”

The third period on Wednesday was arguably the Mammoth’s best of the season so far. While the game didn’t start the best for the team, with the two goals allowed in the first 30 minutes. Unlike prior games, though, the Mammoth learned from their mistakes and finished strong.

“There’s so much belief in each other,” Peterka said. “We’re never going to give up. We know how good we can be offensively.”

Shooting for Consistency on Friday

With the win, the Mammoth are now 10-7-0 in the season and hold the first wild card spot in the Western Conference. However, since their game on Oct. 26 against the Winnipeg Jets, the Mammoth have only had two wins. Both came against the Sabres.

Now, no dig against the Sabres, but they aren’t one of the best teams in the NHL right now, sitting dead last in the Eastern Conference, having yet to win a game on the road. The Mammoth also haven’t won back-to-back games since their seven-game win streak. That needs to change on Friday.

Consistency needs to return to the Mammoth. The offense from all four lines needs to keep producing like they did on Wednesday. Luckily, it’s a long season, but the team needs to stick to finishing strong and getting offense from everyone.

“We went on a good streak there, and we lost a couple, but it’s a long season,” DeSimone said. “We know the way to play that’s successful for us, and we just have to keep sticking with that.”

The Mammoth’s next game is on Friday against the New York Islanders, who have two fewer wins than them. However, the team might have to find a way to win without Logan Cooley, who was injured during the final faceoff in the third period and went straight to the locker room instead of celebrating with his team.

Losing six of their past eight games wouldn’t be great for the Mammoth. It would be even more frustrating, considering the great third period they had against the Sabres. With the Thanksgiving benchmark coming up in two weeks, it’ll be a telling couple of games that are critical to the success of the team.

While Wednesday’s win wasn’t against a great Sabres team, the Mammoth should be proud of how they played after DeSimone’s goal. They continued a fantastic stretch of games at the Delta Center, now rocking a 5-1-0 home record. The players can head home feeling good, but come Thursday morning, just like what Tourigny usually says, it’s a new day, a new goal, and a new game coming up on Friday.

The Mammoth will play the Islanders on Friday, who currently have an 8-6-2 record. They are coming off a 3-2 overtime win over the New Jersey Devils and will play the Vegas Golden Knights before playing the Mammoth. The two teams split the season series last season, with the Islanders winning the most recent game 2-1 in January.