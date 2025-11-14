Projected Lineups for Canucks vs Hurricanes – 11/14/25

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Carolina Hurricanes at the Lenovo Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CANUCKS (8-9-1) at HURRICANES (11-5-0)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SN

Canucks projected lineup

Evander Kane — Elias Pettersson — Conor Garland

Brock Boeser — Lukas Reichel — Kiefer Sherwood

Drew O’Connor — Aatu Raty — Jake DeBrusk

Arshdeep Bains — Max Sasson — Linus Karlsson

Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek

Marcus Pettersson — Tyler Myers

Elias Pettersson — Tom Willander

Kevin Lankinen

Jiri Patera

Scratched: P.O. Joseph, Mackenzie MacEachern

Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Victor Mancini (undisclosed), Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Nils Hoglander (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)

Status report

Hughes participated in the Canucks’ optional morning skate Friday after not practicing Thursday and will be a game-time decision; he briefly left in the second period of a 5-3 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday favoring his left arm; he returned four minutes later and remained in the game. … Demko will not dress; the goalie left following the first period Tuesday. … O’Connor took part in the skate and is expected to play after missing practice Thursday with an illness.

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis

Nikolaj Ehlers — Logan Stankoven — Jackson Blake

William Carrier — Jordan Staal — Jordan Martinook

Taylor Hall — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Eric Robinson

Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker

K’Andre Miller — Joel Nystrom

Alexander Nikishin — Mike Reilly

Pyotr Kochetkov

Brandon Bussi

Scratched: Frederik Andersen, Mark Jankowski, Gavin Bayreuther

Injured: Jalen Chatfield (upper body), Jaccob Slavin (lower body), Charles-Alexis Legault (hand)

