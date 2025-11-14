Projected Lineups for Canucks vs Hurricanes – 11/14/25

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Carolina Hurricanes at the Lenovo Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CANUCKS (8-9-1) at HURRICANES (11-5-0)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SN
Canucks projected lineup
Evander Kane — Elias Pettersson — Conor Garland
Brock Boeser — Lukas Reichel — Kiefer Sherwood
Drew O’Connor — Aatu Raty — Jake DeBrusk
Arshdeep Bains — Max Sasson — Linus Karlsson
Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek
Marcus Pettersson — Tyler Myers
Elias Pettersson — Tom Willander
Kevin Lankinen
Jiri Patera
Scratched: P.O. Joseph, Mackenzie MacEachern
Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Victor Mancini (undisclosed), Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Nils Hoglander (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)
Status report
Hughes participated in the Canucks’ optional morning skate Friday after not practicing Thursday and will be a game-time decision; he briefly left in the second period of a 5-3 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday favoring his left arm; he returned four minutes later and remained in the game. … Demko will not dress; the goalie left following the first period Tuesday. … O’Connor took part in the skate and is expected to play after missing practice Thursday with an illness.
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis
Nikolaj Ehlers — Logan Stankoven — Jackson Blake
William Carrier — Jordan Staal — Jordan Martinook
Taylor Hall — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Eric Robinson
Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker
K’Andre Miller — Joel Nystrom
Alexander Nikishin — Mike Reilly
Pyotr Kochetkov
Brandon Bussi
Scratched: Frederik Andersen, Mark Jankowski, Gavin Bayreuther
Injured: Jalen Chatfield (upper body), Jaccob Slavin (lower body), Charles-Alexis Legault (hand)
