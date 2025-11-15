Zegras Leads Flyers to Victory in High-Scoring Affair

On Friday night (Nov. 14), the St. Louis Blues welcomed the Philadelphia Flyers to kick off the weekend. The Blues were looking to win for the second-straight game, while the Flyers were hoping to end their two-game losing streak. Let’s jump into the recap of this game.

Pre-Game

The Blues were led onto the ice for pre-game warmups by Hunter Skinner, who was playing in his first NHL game. Skinner’s parents were in attendance for this special moment in their son’s career.

First Period

The Blues drew first blood just 1:19 into the game. Jordan Kyrou stole the puck from Trevor Zegras in the neutral zone and fired in a wrist shot for an early lead. Zegras would get some redemption at 8:18, scoring his fifth of the season to tie the game.

The Blues responded a little over a minute later. Robert Thomas picked up a loose puck and carried it into the offensive zone. Thomas went to the net, but then pulled up to the left and passed the puck to Jimmy Snuggerud, who restored the Blues’ lead with his fifth goal of the season.

The first period ended with a 2-1 lead for the Blues. Shots on goal were even between the two teams after the period, 8-8.

Second Period

The Flyers nearly tied the game early in the second period, but their shot hit the goalpost and stayed out of the net. Moments later, Justin Faulk scored to give the Blues a 3-1 lead. Cam Fowler picked up an assist on the play, his 500th NHL point.

The Flyers would not be deterred, however. Less than a minute after Faulk’s goal, Christian Dvorak scored to make it 3-2. Zegras, continuing to redeem himself, tipped in an Emil Andrae shot at 18:24 to tie the game.

The second period ended with the game tied, 3-3. The Flyers heavily outshot the Blues in the period, 11-4.

Third Period

Dylan Holloway got the third period started on a bright note, scoring 40 seconds in to restore the Blues’ lead. That lead extended to 5-3 after Snuggerud made a great pass to Thomas, who buried the puck.

For the second time, the Flyers found themselves facing a two-goal deficit. For the second time, they would not be deterred. Dvorak scored his second of the game at 7:53. Owen Tippett scored at 10:29 to tie the game.

Regulation would not be enough to determine a winner. The Flyers outshot the Blues in the third period, 6-4. They also outshot them in regulation, 25-16.

Overtime

The Blues won the opening faceoff in overtime and maintained possession for the first few minutes. However, once the Flyers gained possession, Zegras found himself on a breakaway, but was tripped by Pavel Buchnevich. Zegras was awarded a penalty shot, but Jordan Binnington denied his bid to win the game, as well as his bid for a hat trick.

Overtime would not be enough. The Flyers outshot the Blues, 5-1. They outshot them for the game, 30-17.

Shootout

Thomas was the first shooter. He started down the left side before cutting to the middle, but Samuel Ersson stopped his shot.

Zegras shot first for the Flyers. Unlike in overtime, Zegras beat Binnington, this time going to the backhand and sliding the puck under Binnington.

Snuggerud shot second for the Blues. As he approached the net, he lost the handle on the puck a bit, and his shot went wide.

Matvei Michkov went next with a chance to win it. He tried to go five-hole, but Binnington closed the pads and gave the Blues life.

Holloway had to score to extend the game. His shot went wide, sealing the win for the Flyers.

What’s Next?

Both teams play on Saturday. The victorious Flyers head to Texas to play the Dallas Stars. The Blues will remain at home and host the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Blues and Flyers will meet next Thursday in Philadelphia for their second and final meeting of the season.